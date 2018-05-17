Tanabe: Actually, to tell you the truth, we’ve had that discussion about Star Fox in the past!



Tsuda: Since both Dillon and Star Fox use animal characters, and have cool villains and characters, I think they’d go well together. Personally, I think it would make a great collaboration.



Tanabe: Around the time we were thinking of this, there was a movie out called Cowboys and Aliens. We were worried people might copy us, so we stopped thinking about it! This time, we decided to go with a Mad Max motif.

Les développeurs des jeux de la franchises Dillon's Rolling Western, ayant développé des jeux comme les 2 Tingle RPG sur DS et ayant collaboré avec Nintendo sur les Mario & Luigi ou encore le dernier Chibi-Robo: Zip Lash, affirment aujourd'hui être intéressé par la franchise Star Fox, avec notamment un cross-over avec leur création (Dillon).Kensuke Tanabe et Risa Tabata de Nintendo ainsi que Jun Tsuda du studio Vanpool ont répondu à l'interview de Nintendo Life, dont voici le passage sur Star Fox et leur réflexion sur cette franchise :Des rumeurs veulent qu'un Star Fox soit actuellement sous la main d'un certain studio américain first party de Nintendo...