Dillon's Dead-Heat Breakers
name : Dillon's Dead-Heat Breakers
platform : Nintendo 3DS
editor : Nintendo
developer : Vanpool
genre : action
masharu
masharu
masharu > blog
Vanpool intéressé par la franchise Star Fox


Les développeurs des jeux de la franchises Dillon's Rolling Western, ayant développé des jeux comme les 2 Tingle RPG sur DS et ayant collaboré avec Nintendo sur les Mario & Luigi ou encore le dernier Chibi-Robo: Zip Lash, affirment aujourd'hui être intéressé par la franchise Star Fox, avec notamment un cross-over avec leur création (Dillon).

Kensuke Tanabe et Risa Tabata de Nintendo ainsi que Jun Tsuda du studio Vanpool ont répondu à l'interview de Nintendo Life, dont voici le passage sur Star Fox et leur réflexion sur cette franchise :

Tanabe: Actually, to tell you the truth, we’ve had that discussion about Star Fox in the past!

Tsuda: Since both Dillon and Star Fox use animal characters, and have cool villains and characters, I think they’d go well together. Personally, I think it would make a great collaboration.

Tanabe: Around the time we were thinking of this, there was a movie out called Cowboys and Aliens. We were worried people might copy us, so we stopped thinking about it! This time, we decided to go with a Mad Max motif.


Des rumeurs veulent qu'un Star Fox soit actuellement sous la main d'un certain studio américain first party de Nintendo...
https://nintendoeverything.com/dillons-dead-heat-breakers-devs-on-lowering-the-difficulty-interest-in-switch-and-star-fox-collaboration/
    tags : nintendo star fox dillon rolling western vanpool
    posted the 05/17/2018 at 05:20 PM by masharu
    comments (5)
    thor posted the 05/17/2018 at 05:28 PM
    Qu'ils se limitent aux machines à laver
    birmou posted the 05/17/2018 at 05:30 PM
    thor j'ai pas osé
    ekibyo posted the 05/17/2018 at 05:42 PM
    S'il vous plait on vous en prie, parlez de nous, prêtez nous attention on a besoin d'encore un peu de pub.
    masharu posted the 05/17/2018 at 05:57 PM
    ekibyo Je pense que Vanpool a réellement les reins pour tenir un jeu Star Fox, un spin-off en tout cas.
    rickles posted the 05/17/2018 at 06:00 PM
    thor Tingle 1 était une perle à laquelle personne n'a joué et c'est dommage car il était excellent. *serre sa copie trouvée à 8 euros chez Casino*.
