Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
skuldleif
skuldleif
articles : 69
visites since opening : 85028
skuldleif > blog
un apercu du inside xbox
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=StzNDXjFdJM
    posted the 05/17/2018 at 05:19 PM by skuldleif
    comments (9)
    cajp45 posted the 05/17/2018 at 05:30 PM
    halo the masterchief collection va être annoncé sur pc, je le sens.
    raoh38 posted the 05/17/2018 at 05:42 PM
    cajp45 il me semble qu'ils ont fait aussi un patch xboxonex aussi alors une presentation ou s'est deja sortit ?
    negan posted the 05/17/2018 at 05:44 PM
    raoh38 pas encore
    raoh38 posted the 05/17/2018 at 05:46 PM
    negan ok donc peut être sur sa, car c'est un gros patch d’après eux...
    negan posted the 05/17/2018 at 05:48 PM
    raoh38 tres gros oui
    aiolia081 posted the 05/17/2018 at 05:52 PM
    Game Pass + Optimisation One X
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/17/2018 at 05:54 PM
    c'est cool le patch pour MCC mais pour beaucoup, on l'a déjà fait et ça remonte à 2014 et qu'il soit dans le pass ou pas ça change rien. Cool pour les nouveaux mais les "fans" passeront outre.
    spawnini posted the 05/17/2018 at 06:05 PM
    negan calishnikov Rien n'est plus puissant que le X
    kinectical posted the 05/17/2018 at 06:26 PM
    343 a annoncer que le patch allais arriver vers avril mai alors ces sure que ces pour ça negan raoh38
