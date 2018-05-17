profile
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
furtifdor
Mon 3ème voyage au Japon en photos (part 2) Nara
Tout est dans le tire mes amis!
Aujourd'hui, je vous enmenne à la découverte de la petite ville de Nara, tout près de Kyoto!




























    posted the 05/17/2018 at 02:57 PM by furtifdor
    comments (5)
    shinz0 posted the 05/17/2018 at 02:59 PM
    Nara cette ville est magique, un gros coup de cœur quand j'y suis allé
    pokute posted the 05/17/2018 at 03:06 PM
    Les lanternes, c'estle Kasuga Taisha ?
    furtifdor posted the 05/17/2018 at 03:07 PM
    pokute bien vu!
    slad posted the 05/17/2018 at 03:32 PM
    Jolies photos!
    kiryukazuma posted the 05/17/2018 at 04:08 PM
    Sympa tes photos ! Bravo
