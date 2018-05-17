profile
Soul Calibur 6 :Yoshimitsu débarque
Yoshimitsu débarque dans Soul Calibur 6, le trailer fut diffusé sur le chanel de Bandai Namco puis vite enlever, (peut être une erreur/dévoilé trop tôt?)

Trailer dispo upoloadé par un youtubeur:



Screens et artworks:









    posted the 05/17/2018 at 02:32 PM by foxstep
    comments (2)
    spawnini posted the 05/17/2018 at 02:38 PM
    Spawn
    foxstep posted the 05/17/2018 at 02:39 PM
    spawnini T'aura Geralt dans SC6, Spawn ça sera pour MK11. (Si Ed Boon veut )
