World of Tanks aura droit a sa Gigantic Edition avec à l'intérieur des goodies assez sympa, mais le prix quoi!!!
A l'intérieur, nous retrouverons :
-Un Tank
-Des plans
-Un certificat d'authenticité
-Un artbook
-Un porte clé
-Le jeu sur un code (j'ai l'impression)
-Des litho
Le tout pour 159.99€
Le coffret sera disponible en Juin
posted the 05/16/2018 at 02:15 PM by leblogdeshacka
Très beau collector ceci-dit.