Un collector pour World of Tanks
World of Tanks aura droit a sa Gigantic Edition avec à l'intérieur des goodies assez sympa, mais le prix quoi!!!



A l'intérieur, nous retrouverons :

-Un Tank
-Des plans
-Un certificat d'authenticité
-Un artbook
-Un porte clé
-Le jeu sur un code (j'ai l'impression)
-Des litho

Le tout pour 159.99€
Le coffret sera disponible en Juin

J’espère vous faire un concours bientôt, donc n'hésitez pas à passer par les liens

World of Tanks Gigantic Edition 159.99€
Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy 32.99€
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild-Creating a Champion 35.33€
Abonnement Nintendo Switch Online - 12 Mois 19.99€
Mario Tennis Aces 46.99€
Minecraft pour Nintendo Switch 34.99€
Octopath Traveler 46.99€
https://amzn.to/2L4RtbR
    posted the 05/16/2018 at 02:15 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (3)
    wilhelm posted the 05/16/2018 at 02:21 PM
    L'amour des tanks est moindre dans nos contrées.
    Très beau collector ceci-dit.
    famimax posted the 05/16/2018 at 02:52 PM
    Heu ? Il y a pas aussi une souris dans le bundle ?
    leblogdeshacka posted the 05/16/2018 at 03:35 PM
    famimax J'ai l'impression mais j'ai pas mis au cas où
