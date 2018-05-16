« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Mario Tennis Aces
9
name : Mario Tennis Aces
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : N.C
genre : sport
nicolasgourry
93
nicolasgourry
2 personnages "secrets/révélés" jouables dans Mario tennis Aces ?




Liste des personnages confirmés :
Mario, Luigi, Princesse Daisy, Birdo, Princesse Peach, Toadette, Koopa Troopa (Paratroopa), Wario, Donkey Kong, Bowser, Chomp enchaîné, Spike, Harmonie, Boo, Waluigi, Bowser Jr., Yoshi, Toad, Diddy Kong.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=111&v=PIFSpDIQaP4
    posted the 05/16/2018 at 08:57 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    jozein posted the 05/16/2018 at 09:06 AM
    Ca serait bien qu'ils ajoutent les perso de Mario power tennis GBA genre Ryu, Minx, Wish, Emy, Jérome, Dazzle pour ceux qui s'en souvienne


    http://fr.mario.wikia.com/wiki/Mario_Power_Tennis_(Game_Boy_Advance)
    octobar posted the 05/16/2018 at 09:16 AM
    jozein de la meeerde tes persos. vraiment un design de chiasse. Les Mii font très bien l'affaire déjà.

    Il y a un moment faut arrêter d'être nostalgique.
