Koei Tecmo
name : Koei Tecmo
official website : http://www.tecmo.co.jp
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
Hisashi Koinuma (producteur) intéressé pour un Mario.

(Producteur de Hyrule Warriors / Berserk and the Band of the Hawk)

“I’d like to have an opportunity to work on Nintendo’s Mario,”...“Basically, he’s a character I’ve been playing with ever since I was a kid, so if I could do something with him, I’d be really happy.”

"J'aimerais avoir l'opportunité de travailler sur Mario de Nintendo"..."Fondamentalement, c'est un personnage avec qui je joue depuis que je suis enfant, donc si je pouvais faire quelque chose avec lui, je serais vraiment heureux. "


Mario Warriors ?

Kotaku
    posted the 05/15/2018 at 06:21 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    miokyun posted the 05/15/2018 at 06:44 PM
    Il l'a déjà annoncé depuis un moment et dans les communautés Warriors anglophones, Smash Bros version Musô a déjà été évoqué plus d'une fois depuis xD

    Et j'avoue que ça serait juste énorme si le papa de Samurai Warriors venait à nous sortir un Musô de cette qualité !
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 05/15/2018 at 06:54 PM
    Nintendo warriors all stars ce serait viable comme projet avec des maps et persos tirés des licences phares de Nintendo zelda/mario/metroid/DK/Yoshi/Kirby/pokémon/splatoon etc et en guest les lapins crétins.
