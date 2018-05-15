accueil
profile
Une boite pour Zone of the Enders 2 Remaster
Zone of the Enders 2 Remaster aura sa version boite aux US. Pour le moment, pas d'info pour l'Europe mais j'espère qu'une boite sera disponible chez nous.
Plus d'info sur le jeu dans le lien
http://www.gamekyo.com/videofr43633_une-date-pour-zone-of-the-enders-2-remaster.html
leblogdeshacka
marchand2sable
Konami en mode Capcom Remaster...mais pourquoi pas MGS 4 remastered avec son mode en ligne
C'est 5 fois plus de vente que ça et gratuitement...
youtube06
Il font vraiment chier avec leur immonde bandes VR sur le haut ... Sa tue complètement l'art des boîtes à chaque fois ...
guiguif
Allez un ptit CastleVania LOS Trilogy
kinectical
marchand2sable
je rêve d’un mgs4 remaster merde pareil pour
guiguif
castlevania LOS en HD ca doit tellement être une tuerie dega sur old Gen il étais super beau pour leur temps en 4k 60fps avec un bon anti aliasing ça doit peter
wolfheart
Voooaaaala !
kurosu
youtube06
tu veux dire sur le bas ?
Car les photos des accessoires sont plus choquantes que les textes du haut
