Une boite pour Zone of the Enders 2 Remaster
Zone of the Enders 2 Remaster aura sa version boite aux US. Pour le moment, pas d'info pour l'Europe mais j'espère qu'une boite sera disponible chez nous.



Plus d'info sur le jeu dans le lien
http://www.gamekyo.com/videofr43633_une-date-pour-zone-of-the-enders-2-remaster.html
    posted the 05/15/2018 at 04:28 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (6)
    marchand2sable posted the 05/15/2018 at 04:32 PM
    Konami en mode Capcom Remaster...mais pourquoi pas MGS 4 remastered avec son mode en ligne

    C'est 5 fois plus de vente que ça et gratuitement...
    youtube06 posted the 05/15/2018 at 04:36 PM
    Il font vraiment chier avec leur immonde bandes VR sur le haut ... Sa tue complètement l'art des boîtes à chaque fois ...
    guiguif posted the 05/15/2018 at 04:42 PM
    Allez un ptit CastleVania LOS Trilogy
    kinectical posted the 05/15/2018 at 04:47 PM
    marchand2sable je rêve d’un mgs4 remaster merde pareil pour guiguif castlevania LOS en HD ca doit tellement être une tuerie dega sur old Gen il étais super beau pour leur temps en 4k 60fps avec un bon anti aliasing ça doit peter
    wolfheart posted the 05/15/2018 at 04:58 PM
    Voooaaaala !
    kurosu posted the 05/15/2018 at 05:04 PM
    youtube06 tu veux dire sur le bas ?
    Car les photos des accessoires sont plus choquantes que les textes du haut
