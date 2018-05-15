Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
all
Facebook : Nintendo change sa photo de couverture
Nintendo


Voici une Information concernant Nintendo :



Nintendo a changé à l'approche de l'E3 2018 sa photo de couverture. Certains y voit une possible partie du roster du jeu Super Smash Bros. sur Nintendo Switch, d'autres un teasing des futurs annonces. Réponse le mois prochain...

Source : https://www.facebook.com/Nintendo/photos/a.271203266297467.64637.119240841493711/1725079890909790/?type=3&theater
    posted the 05/15/2018 at 02:23 PM by link49
    thor posted the 05/15/2018 at 02:24 PM
    Chomp Racing announced
    raph64 posted the 05/15/2018 at 02:26 PM
    Je vois pas Pikmin où il est
    cail2 posted the 05/15/2018 at 02:29 PM
    Putain on a pas fini d'en bouffer du Smash Bros...
    salocin posted the 05/15/2018 at 02:31 PM
    ils ont mis Pokemon, Metroid et ... animal crossing !
    link49 posted the 05/15/2018 at 02:32 PM
    N’empêche, je serais curieux de voir comment il vont réussir à caser du Nintendo Labo dans SSB. sur Nintendo Switch...
    shigeryu posted the 05/15/2018 at 02:35 PM
    link49 facile le robot ou encore le petit bonhomme en carton.
