profile
chronokami
51
Likes
Likers
chronokami
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 34
visites since opening : 244261
chronokami > blog
Un nouvel amiibo


J'avoue, j'ai bien ri
    tags :
    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/15/2018 at 12:52 PM by chronokami
    comments (6)
    gantzeur posted the 05/15/2018 at 12:55 PM
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/15/2018 at 01:04 PM
    Mdr
    link80 posted the 05/15/2018 at 01:14 PM
    raph64 posted the 05/15/2018 at 01:16 PM
    ça va faire un carton !

    kadaj68800 posted the 05/15/2018 at 01:57 PM
    compatible labo
    giru posted the 05/15/2018 at 02:11 PM
    Le pire c'est que si le petit bonhomme de Nintendo Labo arrive à se frayer un chemin jusque dans Smash Bros... un amiibo de ce genre est plus que probable
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre