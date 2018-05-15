« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
La franchise Beyblade de retour sur console...ça sera la Switch


Date de sortie : 25 Octobre 2018 (Japon)


http://www.cs.furyu.jp/beyblade2018/
    posted the 05/15/2018 at 12:23 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (12)
    yamy posted the 05/15/2018 at 12:26 PM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GIWIjw-yotQ
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/15/2018 at 12:27 PM
    yamy j'ai jamais joué à cette licence, ça m'a jamais donné envie.
    archesstat posted the 05/15/2018 at 12:33 PM
    Je croyais que Bayblade était mort depuis des années
    darkxehanort94 posted the 05/15/2018 at 12:34 PM
    Un jeu avec des toupies ca vas tourner en Rond ......... nicolasgourry J' ai essayé l' opus Gamecube , très répetitif et court .
    xenofamicom posted the 05/15/2018 at 12:35 PM
    nicolasgourry : Ils en ont vendus de cette crasse par palette sur Nintendo DS... (il y a eu de très nombreuses versions d'ailleurs!).

    La vidéo de yamy résume tout
    stardustx posted the 05/15/2018 at 12:47 PM
    archesstat xenofamicom même sur 3DS y en a eut encore plein, d'ailleurs j'en ai plein chez moi sous blister, je les récupérais genre à 1 ou 2 euros pendant des soldes je les foutais dans mon panier auchan pour compléter la somme qu'il fallait pour avoir les frais de port gratuits , en plus ils te filaient toujours des toupies en cadeau avec
    xenofamicom posted the 05/15/2018 at 12:48 PM
    stardustx : Bravo
    stardustx posted the 05/15/2018 at 12:51 PM
    xenofamicom tu verras un jour ça sera collector et je deviendrais riche
    xenofamicom posted the 05/15/2018 at 12:53 PM
    stardustx : Je te le souhaite
    gunstarred posted the 05/15/2018 at 01:01 PM
    archesstat Pas du tout, mon neveu de 4/5 ans est a fond dedans.
    koji posted the 05/15/2018 at 01:19 PM
    c'etait tellement styler.
    birmou posted the 05/15/2018 at 01:25 PM
    yamy
