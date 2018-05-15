profile
articles : 2828
visites since opening : 3414211
shincloud > blog
C'est mort pour l'ost de Xenoblade 2 :lol:
ça commence déjà bon bah j'attends ça sortie sur Nyaa

    posted the 05/15/2018 at 11:51 AM by shincloud
    birmou posted the 05/15/2018 at 12:09 PM
    Check sur Play asia quand les précos seront ouvertes
