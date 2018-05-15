- ラトンボルゼトー -
rbz > blog
all
C'est quoi un Pokémon ?
News




vidéo intéressante par Trans sur la caractérisation des pokémon. Et comment on arrive a confondre le travail d'artiste fakemon avec les officiels.

Trans
    posted the 05/15/2018 at 09:03 AM by rbz
    comments (2)
    e3ologue posted the 05/15/2018 at 09:19 AM
    Non, pourquoi un pokémon ? (les meilleurs comprendront )
    popomolos posted the 05/15/2018 at 09:25 AM
    A tout les fans ! Qu'est ce qu'un pokemon? une video de 15 min d'explication passionnante https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xnc1gu
