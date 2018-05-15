« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name : Taiko Drum Master
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : N.C
genre : music
multiplayer : oui
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
articles : 2169
visites since opening : 2531199
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Taiko Drum Master / Date de sortie (Jap)


Date de sortie : 19 Juillet 2018 (Japon)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FZObR4K1oNM
    posted the 05/15/2018 at 08:04 AM by nicolasgourry
    escobar posted the 05/15/2018 at 08:40 AM
