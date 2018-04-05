Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Estimations Japon : La Nintendo Switch garde la banane
Estimations




Voici des Estimations concernant les jeux suivants :



Selon Tsutaya d’abord, le jeu Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze resterait stable à la première place, God of War sur Ps4 gagnerait deux places, Nintendo Labo Toy - Con 01 : Variety Kit perdrait deux places, The Snack World sur Nintendo Switch resterait stable, Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02 : Robot Kit quitterait le classement, Far Cry 5 resterait stable, Super Mario Odyssey perdrait une place, Splatoon 2 gagnerait deux places, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe perdrait une place, The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild gagnerait trois places, Monster Hunter World quitterait le classement, Detective Pikachu gagnerait une place, Pokken Tournament DX perdrait trois et Pokemon Ultra Moon et Ni No Kuni 2 feraient leurs retours.



De plus, selon Comgnet, le jeu Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze resterait à la première place, Nintendo Labo Toy - Con 01 : Variety Kit perdrait une place, God of War sur Ps4 gagnerait deux places, Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02 : Robot Kit quitterait le classement, The Snack World sur Nintendo Switch perdrait cinq places, Far Cry 5 gagnerait quatre places, The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild gagnerait quatre places, Splatoon 2 gagnerait trois places et Mario Kart 8 Deluxe perdrait deux places.



Enfin, pour terminer, voici quelques places intéressantes du Top Amazon Japon. Le jeu Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze serait cinquième, Nintendo Labo Toy - Con 01 : Variety Kit serait septième et God of War sur Ps4 serait vingtième.

Au niveau Hardware, il ne devrait pas y avoir de changement. La Nintendo Switch serait première, la Ps4 deuxième et la 3DS troisième. Réponse mercredi prochain...

Source : http://www.tsutaya.co.jp/rank/game.html?r=W090
    posted the 05/14/2018 at 11:09 PM by link49
    comments (3)
    shmawlk44 posted the 05/14/2018 at 11:11 PM
    link49 toujours garder la banane surtout un mois avant l'e3
    link49 posted the 05/14/2018 at 11:12 PM
    Shmawlk44 C'est vrai, surtout si en plus un nouveau Donkey Kong est annoncé à l'E3 2018...
    coco98bis posted the 05/15/2018 at 12:02 AM
    link49 Oui, Donkey Kong Planet !
