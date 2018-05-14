accueil
beppop
name :
State of Decay 2
Xbox One
Xbox One
Microsoft
Microsoft
Undead Labs
Undead Labs
genre :
survival horror
oui
oui
PC
PC
beppop
beppop
State of Decay 2: les 20 premières minutes
il ya aussi un stream ign
posted the 05/14/2018 at 07:37 PM by
beppop
comments (
6
)
mrvince
posted
the 05/14/2018 at 07:42 PM
Comment il court le gars ahah sur ressort.
beppop
posted
the 05/14/2018 at 07:46 PM
Je vais le faire coop je pense
romgamer6859
posted
the 05/14/2018 at 07:49 PM
J'ai vu et franchement c'est propre.
diablo
posted
the 05/14/2018 at 07:58 PM
Je regarde pas le début je veux pas me spoil
leoxydus
posted
the 05/14/2018 at 08:33 PM
Si j'avais encore ma one x il aurai été miens Day one
neo777
posted
the 05/14/2018 at 08:53 PM
Ils sont ou les bug ?
Day one
Day one