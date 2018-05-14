profile
State of Decay 2
17
Likes
Likers
name : State of Decay 2
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : Undead Labs
genre : survival horror
multiplayer : oui
other versions : PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
beppop
4
Likes
Likers
beppop
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 40
visites since opening : 56169
beppop > blog
State of Decay 2: les 20 premières minutes



il ya aussi un stream ign



    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/14/2018 at 07:37 PM by beppop
    comments (6)
    mrvince posted the 05/14/2018 at 07:42 PM
    Comment il court le gars ahah sur ressort.
    beppop posted the 05/14/2018 at 07:46 PM
    Je vais le faire coop je pense
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/14/2018 at 07:49 PM
    J'ai vu et franchement c'est propre.
    diablo posted the 05/14/2018 at 07:58 PM
    Je regarde pas le début je veux pas me spoil
    leoxydus posted the 05/14/2018 at 08:33 PM
    Si j'avais encore ma one x il aurai été miens Day one
    neo777 posted the 05/14/2018 at 08:53 PM
    Ils sont ou les bug ?

    Day one
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre