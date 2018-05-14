Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Days Gone
name : Days Gone
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Bend
genre : action
link49
link49
Days Gone Ps4 : Des nouvelles images dévoilées
Ps4


Voici des Images du jeu Days Gone :













Elles sont apparues dans le dernier article de GameInformaer, illustrant le fait que le jeu diffère des autres open-world. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira l’année prochaine, exclusivement sur Ps4…

Source : http://www.gameinformer.com/b/features/archive/2018/05/14/five-ways-days-gone-differs-from-other-open-world-games.aspx
    posted the 05/14/2018 at 07:19 PM by link49
    comments (7)
    leblogdeshacka posted the 05/14/2018 at 07:21 PM
    Perso, il me tente grave
    youtube06 posted the 05/14/2018 at 07:22 PM
    leblogdeshacka Ah ouai la même ! Je sais pas il y a un truc qui m'attire énormément. L'ambiance peut être.
    jenicris posted the 05/14/2018 at 07:26 PM
    Depuis la présentation de gameplay de 1h, il m'intéresse vraiment.
    kinectical posted the 05/14/2018 at 07:28 PM
    Cette ambiance bikers/post apo/zombi ....j’adore
    beppop posted the 05/14/2018 at 07:29 PM
    youtube06 c'est l'ambiance

    j'ai l'impression d'être dans un vrai épisode de the walking dead
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/14/2018 at 07:32 PM
    On prendra ce jeu avec plaisir
    link49 posted the 05/14/2018 at 07:41 PM
    Même s'il ne sera pas à la conférence Sony de cet E3, j'espère quand même qu'on aura une date de sortie et un nouveau trailer...
