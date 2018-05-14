« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name : Hollow Knight
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : N.C
developer : Team Cherry
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC -
[Switch] Hollow Knight près de la ligne d'arrivée...


Hollow Knight On Switch "At The Finish Line" Says Developer Team Cherry


http://www.nintendolife.com/news/2018/05/feature_hollow_knight_on_switch_at_the_finish_line_says_developer_team_cherry
    posted the 05/14/2018 at 07:17 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    kinectical posted the 05/14/2018 at 07:22 PM
    J’ai hâte de voir si ils vont vraiment developer la version PS4/One comme prévu après la sorti switch mais même si ils le font pas je vais l’avoir un jour en achetant la switch
    birmou posted the 05/14/2018 at 07:24 PM
    Évitez une sortie en Août svp
    flom posted the 05/14/2018 at 07:33 PM
    Il tarde et il me tarde...
    mrvince posted the 05/14/2018 at 07:38 PM
    Ils auront eu du mal... Mais le jeu vaut le coup je me le referais sur Switch pour soutenir
