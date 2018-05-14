accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Hollow Knight
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
N.C
developer :
Team Cherry
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
PC
-
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
> blog
[Switch] Hollow Knight près de la ligne d'arrivée...
Hollow Knight On Switch "At The Finish Line" Says Developer Team Cherry
http://www.nintendolife.com/news/2018/05/feature_hollow_knight_on_switch_at_the_finish_line_says_developer_team_cherry
posted the 05/14/2018 at 07:17 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
4
)
kinectical
posted
the 05/14/2018 at 07:22 PM
J'ai hâte de voir si ils vont vraiment developer la version PS4/One comme prévu après la sorti switch mais même si ils le font pas je vais l'avoir un jour en achetant la switch
birmou
posted
the 05/14/2018 at 07:24 PM
Évitez une sortie en Août svp
flom
posted
the 05/14/2018 at 07:33 PM
Il tarde et il me tarde...
mrvince
posted
the 05/14/2018 at 07:38 PM
Ils auront eu du mal... Mais le jeu vaut le coup je me le referais sur Switch pour soutenir
