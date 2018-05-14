profile
Detroit: Rencontre avec David Cage
Par Julien Chièze




    posted the 05/14/2018 at 12:07 PM by foxstep
    comments (6)
    lightning posted the 05/14/2018 at 12:12 PM
    je viens de le finir, une discussion intéressante avec des questions pertinentes
    octobar posted the 05/14/2018 at 12:16 PM
    foxstep posted the 05/14/2018 at 12:19 PM
    lightning Tu m'as pris à confusion, je pensais que tu parlais du jeu, qu'il était déjà sorti alors que chavais pas haha

    octobar Nani
    lightning posted the 05/14/2018 at 12:25 PM
    foxstep haha je parle de l'interview évidemment X)

    Le jeu sort le 25 ^^
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/14/2018 at 12:44 PM
    Il devrait faire des films car j'ai fait la démo j'ai aimé mais je considère pas cela comme un jeu à part entière.
    shincloud posted the 05/14/2018 at 12:54 PM
    romgamer6859 C'est sont style depuis Fahrenheit, il y a que David Cage et sont équipe qui font se genre de jeu, j'aime beaucoup sa philosophie de concevoir un jeu, et la façon comment le joueur est impliqué en tant qu'acteur et non spectateur, c'est toujours intéréssant de nous proposé ce genre de choses
