Officiel : Officialisation de Rage demain !


https://twitter.com/RAGEgame/status/995755564536741889
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/13/2018 at 08:54 PM by negan
    comments (14)
    goldmen33 posted the 05/13/2018 at 08:56 PM
    Mouai y a du boulot pour faire un deuxième épisode bon! Le premier était moyen au final.
    mylor posted the 05/13/2018 at 09:02 PM
    donc le leak avec tous les jeux dont assassin. gears 5 et les autres est vrai
    guiguif posted the 05/13/2018 at 09:02 PM
    j'espere qu'il y aura toujours des missions en coop local
    shincloud posted the 05/13/2018 at 09:07 PM
    walmart a tout niquer l'e3
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/13/2018 at 09:10 PM
    Rage 1 était génial. Evidemment que les leaks de wallmart sont vrai mais je trouve pas que cela a niqué l'E3, car just cause ou rage on pouvait s'en douter, ce n'est pas comme si l'on avait vu un nom d'un jeu ou un trailer d'un jeu inconnu.
    mrvince posted the 05/13/2018 at 09:12 PM
    Mouais j'ai pas un souvenir impérissable du premier... On verra bien.
    predagogue posted the 05/13/2018 at 09:16 PM
    negan le titre c'est une référence au bot ?
    voxen posted the 05/13/2018 at 09:21 PM
    Même si c'est pas le même style de jeu, l'univers est tellement proche, que l'e3 va donner une belle confrontation Rage 2/Borderlands 3
    koji posted the 05/13/2018 at 09:23 PM
    sa strouve c'est un troll et enfaite c'est rage 1 porter sur switch.

    Bon perso jmenfou pas mal de la license.
    negan posted the 05/13/2018 at 09:26 PM
    predagogue J'ai écris l'article avec 30 seconde de batterie
    leonr4 posted the 05/13/2018 at 09:30 PM
    vyse posted the 05/13/2018 at 09:41 PM
    shincloud grave
    vyse posted the 05/13/2018 at 09:44 PM
    tlm sen fou d rage..
