accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
34
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
sephiroth07
,
raph64
,
leonr4
,
milo42
,
nobleswan
,
spawnini
,
gat
,
momotaros
,
neckbreaker71
,
iglooo
,
eldrick
,
musm
,
lordguyver
,
shindo
,
zabuza
,
testament
,
minx
,
link49
,
tuni
,
kurosama
,
tvirus
,
binou87
,
sujetdelta
,
kenpokan
,
niveforever
,
torotoro59
,
siil
,
walterwhite
,
kamikaze1985
,
awamy02
,
uit
,
escobar
,
racsnk
,
magium
negan
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
2
visites since opening :
167922
negan
> blog
Officiel : Officialisation de Rage demain !
https://twitter.com/RAGEgame/status/995755564536741889
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/13/2018 at 08:54 PM by
negan
comments (
14
)
goldmen33
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 08:56 PM
Mouai y a du boulot pour faire un deuxième épisode bon! Le premier était moyen au final.
mylor
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 09:02 PM
donc le leak avec tous les jeux dont assassin. gears 5 et les autres est vrai
guiguif
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 09:02 PM
j'espere qu'il y aura toujours des missions en coop local
shincloud
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 09:07 PM
walmart a tout niquer l'e3
romgamer6859
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 09:10 PM
Rage 1 était génial. Evidemment que les leaks de wallmart sont vrai mais je trouve pas que cela a niqué l'E3, car just cause ou rage on pouvait s'en douter, ce n'est pas comme si l'on avait vu un nom d'un jeu ou un trailer d'un jeu inconnu.
mrvince
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 09:12 PM
Mouais j'ai pas un souvenir impérissable du premier... On verra bien.
predagogue
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 09:16 PM
negan
le titre c'est une référence au bot ?
voxen
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 09:21 PM
Même si c'est pas le même style de jeu, l'univers est tellement proche, que l'e3 va donner une belle confrontation Rage 2/Borderlands 3
koji
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 09:23 PM
sa strouve c'est un troll et enfaite c'est rage 1 porter sur switch.
Bon perso jmenfou pas mal de la license.
negan
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 09:26 PM
predagogue
J'ai écris l'article avec 30 seconde de batterie
leonr4
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 09:30 PM
vyse
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 09:41 PM
shincloud
grave
vyse
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 09:44 PM
tlm sen fou d rage..
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Bon perso jmenfou pas mal de la license.