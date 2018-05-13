profile
Playstation X Magic The Gathering
Exclusivités PS4










Évidemment ce sont des cartes FanMade vu qu'il y a un lore à respecter dans l'univers Magic mais je les trouve très cool

    posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:45 PM by sora78
    comments (2)
    sorakairi86 posted the 05/13/2018 at 06:18 PM
    C'est sympa les cartes
    mrvince posted the 05/13/2018 at 06:30 PM
    Simpa
