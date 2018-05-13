Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Final Fantasy VII Remake
name : Final Fantasy VII Remake
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One
link49
link49
link49 > blog
Final Fantasy VII Remake : Nobuo Uematsu participera à l'OST
Final Fantasy


Voici des Informations concernant le jeu Final Fantasy VII Remake :



Tout d'abord, une nouvelle interview confirme enfin que Nobuo Uematsu est impliqué dans le projet. Il avait précédemment déclaré à la fin de 2015 qu'il n'était pas impliqué.



Une bonne chose donc. Pour rappel, le jeu n'a toujours pas de date de sortie...

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/nobuo-uematsu-involved-in-final-fantasy-vii-remake.42206/
    posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:08 PM by link49
    comments (57)
    escobar posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:09 PM
    birmou posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:10 PM
    adolfalcom posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:10 PM
    Pas de soucis, je le prendrai en bundle avec une PS6 Pro
    sonilka posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:10 PM
    Attention quand même, ils sont capables de ne pas le sortir d'ici 2023. Ce n'est que dans 5 ans Si ils avaient parié à chaque fois pour FF Versus XIII, la boite serait sur la paille depuis un bon moment.
    danceterialg posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:10 PM
    Haha, sweet ^^
    diablo posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:11 PM
    donc a dans 15 ans
    barberousse posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:12 PM
    Ils avaient pas dit qu’ils ne dépasseraient pas les JO de Tokyo?
    dokou posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:13 PM
    link49 posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:13 PM
    Adolfalcom Le Bundle est déjà prévu...
    cort posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:14 PM
    Autan dire Final Fantasy VII REMAKE sortira un jour, a l'avenir quoi...
    foxstep posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:15 PM
    Je crois qu'il parle de la saga entière, et pas que de la partie 1
    raph64 posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:16 PM
    Donc rendez vous à la gen prochaine alors !
    gat posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:19 PM
    Episode I : 2019
    Episode II : 2021
    Episode III : 2023

    testament posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:20 PM
    Au plus tard, sinon ce sera bien avant, pour la première partie en tout cas.
    adolfalcom posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:20 PM
    foxstep
    Faudrait qu'il y ait une cohérence graphique et technique entre les épisodes, imaginez si ça ressemblait à Evoland
    leoxydus posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:20 PM
    ça fera que 9 ans ,il sortira aussi sur smartphone
    excervecyanide posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:21 PM
    En attendant, il y a toujours babymetal qui vend du rêve avec son nouveau clip qui fait penser à un super FF https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ce456Nnkt8
    marchand2sable posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:24 PM
    Ce ridicule
    marchand2sable posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:25 PM
    Barberousse

    Non ça c'est tonton Koji et son Death Stranding.
    kabuki posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:25 PM
    Je me suis jamais fait d'illusion ce sera sur PS5... Du moment que tabata ne touche pas au projet
    leoxydus posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:25 PM
    Apres ce sera pas le premier jeux a nous faire attendre longtemps
    zekk posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:27 PM
    gat +1
    foxstep posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:30 PM
    gat Franchement comme ça ça serait top, mais avec Nomuscargora je sais pas trop...
    misterpixel posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:31 PM
    Ça peut très bien présager une sortie du premier épisode en 2019, néanmoins je suis pas sûr que cette pratique soit bonne pour nous, tout dépendra du prix... si c’est 20 balles pas plus ok, le cas inverse ça sera une mauvaise nouvelle pour nous au risque qu’ils démocratisent les jeux en kit au prix fort.
    midomashakil posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:33 PM
    j'ai délaissé les jeux japonais depuis le debut de cette gen
    un jeux qui prend + de 7 ans de développement
    gat posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:33 PM
    misterpixel Ce sera au prix fort. Certes le remake sera en trois parties mais chaque épisode est perçu comme un "vrai" FF. C'est SE qui le dit en tout cas.

    En espérant de pas se bouffer 10000 DLC comme pour FF XV. -____-
    jenicris posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:37 PM
    C'était une blague qui date de Janvier dernier.
    wilhelm posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:37 PM
    Heureux de savoir que mon petit-fils pourra y jouer.
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:40 PM
    Donc le premier épisode en 2019? ensuite 2021 et 2023?
    misterpixel posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:43 PM
    gat Si c’est ça à la rigueur ça passe alors
    xenofamicom posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:43 PM
    D'ici là (2023) on aura très certainement:
    - Le prochain NieR
    - Persona 6
    - Le prochain jrpg d'atlus axé sur la "fantasy"
    - Le prochain Monolith Soft

    Qu'ils prennent leur temps surtout, faut pas écouter les fans, ils ne savent faire que râler...
    icebergbrulant posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:45 PM
    gat Il y a un 1er DLC de prévu, le nom a fuité, c'est "La glissade des Taudis"

    Impressionnez Aérith en faisant du toboggan !
    Entrez dans la compétition et battez tous les clochards du secteur 5 en glissant le + vite possible
    gat posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:46 PM
    icebergbrulant Arrête. Ils seraient capable de faire un spin off sur le Gold Saucer ces cons.
    jenicris posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:46 PM
    xenofamicom midomashakil misterpixel zekk leoxydus kabuki marchand2sable excervecyanide leoxydus testament gat raph64 foxstep cort dokou barberousse diablo danceterialg sonilka adolfalcom birmou escobar link49 Je t'aime bien mais lis les sources. C'était la l'interview qui est paru l'autre jour, et qui était daté de l'expositions des 30 ans de FF en decembre/Janvier dernier au japon.
    Ils avaient fait un topic sur Resetera. Et c'était une blague de Kitase.

    Change de titre, car là c'est de la pure désinfo:

    Hamaguchi goes on, after Nomura leaves, to comment on the long draught of info since the first trailers, and apologizes. He goes on to say that the project has moved completely in-house, and is again, progressing very smoothly. At the current point they're at the stage where they're basically cramming a bunch of stuff into the game, but once they hit the stage of polishing up the look of things and can deliver something with suffuciently high quality, they will be releasing new footage.
    He anticipates this will be in the near future due to how smoothly things are progressing.

    Kitase then signs us off by making the joke previously mentioned in the thread, saying he wishes to keep on polishing up the game for the 35th anniversary, to which they all laugh and Hamaguchi responds objectingly "Hey that's a long ways off!"
    He then however, also goes on to say that a lot is hanging on the next (presumably big) event, and that they're hoping to show off (the game) by then.


    https://thelifestream.net/forums/showpost.php?p=782952&postcount=33

    Bref change de titre, c'est de l'intox pure là.

    Surtout que sur Resetera, j'aime bien le lien s'il le faut ils précisent tout ça.

    change de titre.
    jenicris posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:49 PM
    link49 mentionne plutot dans le titre que Uematsu participe a la BO du Remake de FF7 remake.
    foxstep posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:49 PM
    jenicris Morandini a encore frappé.
    icebergbrulant posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:50 PM
    gat J'avoue, ils peuvent vraiment le faire vu le temps que j'avais passé dedans
    Qui veut la limite 4 "Omnislash" de Cloud ?
    jenicris posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:51 PM
    foxstep bien entendu, c'est n importe quoi.

    Surtout que c'était juste une blague de Kitase rien de plus. Faut arrêter de raconter n'importe quoi.
    link49 posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:57 PM
    Jenicris Etonnant comment Gamingbolt a tourné tout ça. Je corrige...
    yamy posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:58 PM
    C'est marrant que cette blague qui à 5 mois fasse réagir tout le monde par contre Uematsu qui travail sur le jeu il n'y a aucun commentaire
    sephiroth07 posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:59 PM
    Article intéressant de Link49 : pas avant 2023.
    kabuki posted the 05/13/2018 at 06:00 PM
    jenicris
    lion93 posted the 05/13/2018 at 06:00 PM
    Certains d'entre nous seront peut-être mort quand il sortira
    jenicris posted the 05/13/2018 at 06:01 PM
    link49 c'est un torchon leur truc. Merci a toi d'avoir corrigé.
    link49 posted the 05/13/2018 at 06:02 PM
    Je laisse ce lien : https://gamingbolt.com/final-fantasy-7-remake-square-enix-wants-to-launch-it-before-final-fantasys-35th-anniversary pour comprendre...
    jenicris posted the 05/13/2018 at 06:04 PM
    link49 poste celui là plutot.

    c'est la vrai source de tout ça.

    https://thelifestream.net/forums/showpost.php?p=782952&postcount=33
    jenicris posted the 05/13/2018 at 06:05 PM
    link49 et précise également que c'est une blague de Kitase et Hamaguchi s'il te plait. qu'ils rigolent entre eux.
    link49 posted the 05/13/2018 at 06:06 PM
    Jenicris C'est juste pour ceux qui vont lire plus tard et qui ne comprendront pas les premiers commentaires...

    Pour le reste, j'ai tout supprimé...
    jenicris posted the 05/13/2018 at 06:06 PM
    link49 ok merci.
    zekk posted the 05/13/2018 at 06:09 PM
    jenicris
    link49 posted the 05/13/2018 at 06:12 PM
    Jenicris Je peux sinon reposté l’article...
    misterpixel posted the 05/13/2018 at 06:14 PM
    jenicris Good job
    balf posted the 05/13/2018 at 06:17 PM
    2023= 2+0+2+3= 7 un indice peut être
    melkaba posted the 05/13/2018 at 06:44 PM
    Une bonne nouvelle !
    Allez 2019 pour l'épisode 1.
    marchand2sable posted the 05/13/2018 at 06:54 PM
    Balf

    Mais

    Jenicris

    La vérité est rétablie donc et j'ai envie de dire tant mieux car 2023 c'est exagéré.
    sonilka posted the 05/13/2018 at 07:05 PM
    jenicris il rigole, il rigole mais le jeu entier, pas sur qu'il soit dispo à cette date
    arngrim posted the 05/13/2018 at 07:22 PM
    Ah oui le remake qui sera plus un reboot au final...bientôt on va apprendre que finalement il s'inspirera juste du jeu d'époque. Heureusement que finalement Uematsu est "impliqué"....
