accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
80
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
asakim
,
diablass59
,
astralbouille
,
anakaris
,
shanks
,
badaboum
,
racsnk
,
leblogdeshacka
,
minbox
,
aros
,
eldren
,
deum
,
genzzo
,
jorostar
,
cuthbert
,
arngrim
,
furtifdor
,
ellie
,
galneryus
,
fullbuster
,
testament
,
archesstat
,
hyoga57
,
shiranui
,
squall04
,
link49
,
abaranchi
,
lordguyver
,
teel
,
strifedcloud
,
terikku
,
linkudo
,
spawnini
,
escobar
,
hado78
,
gamergunz
,
kira93
,
lordkupo
,
z3pi4f
,
rkm18
,
geugeuz
,
yamy
,
shpouk
,
kyogamer
,
trungz
,
floflo
,
slyder
,
xyrlic
,
davidhm
,
kisukesan
,
wickette
,
alexkidd
,
ravyxxs
,
sora78
,
yoshidieu
,
coolflex
,
linuxclan
,
angelcloud
,
vfries
,
e3payne
,
chronos
,
draer
,
nduvel
,
hakaishin
,
kuroshima
,
cristaleus
,
shambala93
,
shiroyashagin
,
jenicris
,
kurosama
,
onyjinn
,
fiveagainstone
,
51love
,
torotoro59
,
esets
,
smashfan
,
roxloud
,
biboys
,
marchand2sable
,
raph64
name :
Final Fantasy VII Remake
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
RPG
other versions :
Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
335
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cuthbert
,
midsaru
,
hellooooooo
,
ptifront
,
ekid
,
maskash
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
58e64g
,
kokoriko
,
edmondwells
,
ing09
,
nintendotown
,
ny
,
ace7
,
orangina
,
rocan
,
xenos
,
darkshao
,
gensouille
,
darkscream
,
tm
,
zabuza
,
grozourson
,
tvirus
,
vonkuru
,
yuri
,
itachi974
,
artemis
,
greil93
,
minx
,
fullbuster
,
zorrox
,
mickurt
,
stiltzkin
,
shampix
,
narutimate24
,
eldren
,
mordred
,
metasonic
,
robin73
,
lambo
,
shanks
,
sokarius
,
lemillion
,
trezert
,
sboubi
,
supasaya
,
fantacitron
,
pikmin592
,
anonymous340
,
estellise
,
stonesjack
,
titipicasso
,
milo42
,
voxen
,
robinca
,
binou87
,
whitepotatoes
,
xenos14
,
lichking
,
battossai
,
strifedcloud
,
darksephiroth
,
hipou
,
linkart
,
aiolia081
,
ntown
,
darkeox
,
sauronsg
,
klepapangue
,
kurosama
,
jwolf
,
jaune
,
apollokami
,
furtifdor
,
trafalgar
,
vanilla59
,
jeanouillz
,
takahito
,
shinaroni
,
giusnake
,
amassous
,
clash
,
x1x2
,
koopa
,
elricyann
,
diablass59
,
roivas
,
haydenbridal123
,
archesstat
,
jf17
,
badaboumisback
,
arrrghl
,
bjm
,
neokiller
,
buros
,
myers
,
artemico
,
heracles
,
smashfan
,
ritalix
,
snakeorliquid
,
drakeramore
,
lz
,
krash
,
dragonkevin
,
lanni
,
khel
,
keka
,
darkyx
,
sonofryse
,
dx93
,
monkeydluffy
,
kisukesan
,
link78
,
kyogamer
,
gaymer40
,
hado78
,
oversoulxlll
,
stardustx
,
friteforever
,
noth
,
kenpokan
,
soudis13
,
zackfair59plus
,
kamikaze1985
,
nindo64
,
arngrim
,
shao
,
sphinx
,
onirinku
,
jojoplay4
,
ultrageek
,
hir0k
,
knity
,
victornewman
,
leblogdeshacka
,
angelcloud
,
jorostar
,
nobleswan
,
toxicro
,
uta
,
sakimotor
,
pyrogas
,
titouhman
,
elmax
,
kwak
,
lordguyver
,
aros
,
boby3600
,
koriyu
,
blackbox
,
evilboss
,
seeney
,
orosama
,
pwyll
,
chester
,
ichigoo
,
marco86
,
bisba
,
link80
,
styxgaming
,
flom
,
cajp45
,
guilde
,
geugeuz
,
lacasadenico
,
sorasaiku
,
wilhelm
,
david20
,
ecco
,
zemarth
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
temporell
,
naughty
,
bayonetta
,
e3ologue
,
sunnytime
,
tidusx59
,
ninjah
,
freddodo
,
youjimbo
,
miko599
,
kiribati
,
omegarugal
,
zaoo
,
squall0280
,
fifine
,
racsnk
,
ry0
,
nekonoctis
,
nmariodk
,
momotaros
,
iiii
,
flash
,
maxibesttof
,
kali
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
tuni
,
hendymion
,
epoko
,
xenopon
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
genraltow
,
mutenroshi
,
junaldinho
,
vercetti
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
coco98bis
,
playstation2008
,
draer
,
bliss02
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
bladagun
,
seriously
,
cedrich74
,
magium
,
mikazaki
,
link571
,
thib50
,
404
,
ykarin
,
xyrlic
,
capcom
,
popomolos
,
alexkidd
,
kekos
,
hinataa
,
eaglevision
,
shigeryu
,
jenicris
,
zelpokinel
,
galahadorder
,
ajb
,
niveforever
,
zorrojohn436
,
kuramayohko
,
kikumaru
,
ikki47
,
odv78
,
darkparadize
,
gruetriton
,
naruto780
,
alphaomega
,
donkeykong06
,
julisa
,
netero
,
floflo
,
wickette
,
renton
,
fanlink1
,
rio33
,
ballista
,
hasselhoff
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
beni
,
ushiro
,
waurius59
,
barberousse
,
slyder
,
narustorm
,
xbhxrebirth
,
legogolito
,
cort
,
neckbreaker71
,
terranova
,
thejoke
,
blm
,
edenil
,
warminos
,
shadowbiz
,
referencementmontpellier
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
evojink
,
killia
,
yanissou
,
olimar59
,
samlokal
,
onyjinn
,
majorevo
,
xenyphas
,
kaiserx
,
tetsu
,
60teraflops
,
escobar
,
captaintoad974
,
trodark
,
snowbell
,
pist5
,
yogfei
,
edgar
,
davydems
,
xxxxxx0
,
rayzorx09
,
darkfoxx
,
corrin
,
happosaisan
,
powerplex
,
testament
,
samsuki
,
thor
,
raph64
,
neptonic
,
jesrowweakman
,
negan
,
mithrandir
,
sujetdelta
,
nsixtyfour
,
eyrio
,
gladiatorts
,
vadorswitch
,
fandenutella
,
vyse05
,
skyzein
,
ariue
,
lunaya
,
awamy02
,
arjunakhan
,
uit
,
choupiloutre
,
danceterialg
,
facaw
,
gareauxloups
,
sylphide
,
osiris
,
driver
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
16474
visites since opening :
18794374
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Darksiders
Kingdom Hearts
Red Dead Redemption
The Legend of Zelda
Pokemon
Uncharted
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Ryse
Saints Row
God of War
Super Smash Bros
Xenoblade Chronicles
Gears of War
Mass Effect
The Witcher
Resident Evil
Dragon Quest
Final Fantasy VII Remake : Nobuo Uematsu participera à l'OST
Final Fantasy
Voici des Informations concernant le jeu Final Fantasy VII Remake :
Tout d'abord, une nouvelle interview confirme enfin que Nobuo Uematsu est impliqué dans le projet. Il avait précédemment déclaré à la fin de 2015 qu'il n'était pas impliqué.
Une bonne chose donc. Pour rappel, le jeu n'a toujours pas de date de sortie...
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/nobuo-uematsu-involved-in-final-fantasy-vii-remake.42206/
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/13/2018 at 05:08 PM by
link49
comments (
57
)
escobar
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:09 PM
birmou
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:10 PM
adolfalcom
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:10 PM
Pas de soucis, je le prendrai en bundle avec une PS6 Pro
sonilka
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:10 PM
Attention quand même, ils sont capables de ne pas le sortir d'ici 2023. Ce n'est que dans 5 ans
Si ils avaient parié à chaque fois pour FF Versus XIII, la boite serait sur la paille depuis un bon moment.
danceterialg
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:10 PM
Haha, sweet ^^
diablo
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:11 PM
donc a dans 15 ans
barberousse
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:12 PM
Ils avaient pas dit qu’ils ne dépasseraient pas les JO de Tokyo?
dokou
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:13 PM
link49
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:13 PM
Adolfalcom
Le Bundle est déjà prévu...
cort
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:14 PM
Autan dire Final Fantasy VII REMAKE sortira un jour, a l'avenir quoi...
foxstep
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:15 PM
Je crois qu'il parle de la saga entière, et pas que de la partie 1
raph64
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:16 PM
Donc rendez vous à la gen prochaine alors !
gat
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:19 PM
Episode I : 2019
Episode II : 2021
Episode III : 2023
testament
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:20 PM
Au plus tard, sinon ce sera bien avant, pour la première partie en tout cas.
adolfalcom
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:20 PM
foxstep
Faudrait qu'il y ait une cohérence graphique et technique entre les épisodes, imaginez si ça ressemblait à Evoland
leoxydus
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:20 PM
ça fera que 9 ans ,il sortira aussi sur smartphone
excervecyanide
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:21 PM
En attendant, il y a toujours babymetal qui vend du rêve avec son nouveau clip qui fait penser à un super FF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ce456Nnkt8
marchand2sable
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:24 PM
Ce ridicule
marchand2sable
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:25 PM
Barberousse
Non ça c'est tonton Koji et son Death Stranding.
kabuki
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:25 PM
Je me suis jamais fait d'illusion ce sera sur PS5... Du moment que tabata ne touche pas au projet
leoxydus
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:25 PM
Apres ce sera pas le premier jeux a nous faire attendre longtemps
zekk
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:27 PM
gat
+1
foxstep
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:30 PM
gat
Franchement comme ça ça serait top, mais avec Nomuscargora je sais pas trop...
misterpixel
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:31 PM
Ça peut très bien présager une sortie du premier épisode en 2019, néanmoins je suis pas sûr que cette pratique soit bonne pour nous, tout dépendra du prix... si c’est 20 balles pas plus ok, le cas inverse ça sera une mauvaise nouvelle pour nous au risque qu’ils démocratisent les jeux en kit au prix fort.
midomashakil
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:33 PM
j'ai délaissé les jeux japonais depuis le debut de cette gen
un jeux qui prend + de 7 ans de développement
gat
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:33 PM
misterpixel
Ce sera au prix fort. Certes le remake sera en trois parties mais chaque épisode est perçu comme un "vrai" FF. C'est SE qui le dit en tout cas.
En espérant de pas se bouffer 10000 DLC comme pour FF XV. -____-
jenicris
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:37 PM
C'était une blague qui date de Janvier dernier.
wilhelm
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:37 PM
Heureux de savoir que mon petit-fils pourra y jouer.
romgamer6859
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:40 PM
Donc le premier épisode en 2019? ensuite 2021 et 2023?
misterpixel
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:43 PM
gat
Si c’est ça à la rigueur ça passe alors
xenofamicom
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:43 PM
D'ici là (2023) on aura très certainement:
- Le prochain NieR
- Persona 6
- Le prochain jrpg d'atlus axé sur la "fantasy"
- Le prochain Monolith Soft
Qu'ils prennent leur temps surtout, faut pas écouter les fans, ils ne savent faire que râler...
icebergbrulant
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:45 PM
gat
Il y a un 1er DLC de prévu, le nom a fuité, c'est "La glissade des Taudis"
Impressionnez Aérith en faisant du toboggan !
Entrez dans la compétition et battez tous les clochards du secteur 5 en glissant le + vite possible
gat
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:46 PM
icebergbrulant
Arrête. Ils seraient capable de faire un spin off sur le Gold Saucer ces cons.
jenicris
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:46 PM
xenofamicom
midomashakil
misterpixel
zekk
leoxydus
kabuki
marchand2sable
excervecyanide
leoxydus
testament
gat
raph64
foxstep
cort
dokou
barberousse
diablo
danceterialg
sonilka
adolfalcom
birmou
escobar
link49
Je t'aime bien mais lis les sources. C'était la l'interview qui est paru l'autre jour, et qui était daté de l'expositions des 30 ans de FF en decembre/Janvier dernier au japon.
Ils avaient fait un topic sur Resetera. Et c'était une blague de Kitase.
Change de titre, car là c'est de la pure désinfo:
Hamaguchi goes on, after Nomura leaves, to comment on the long draught of info since the first trailers, and apologizes. He goes on to say that the project has moved completely in-house, and is again, progressing very smoothly. At the current point they're at the stage where they're basically cramming a bunch of stuff into the game, but once they hit the stage of polishing up the look of things and can deliver something with suffuciently high quality, they will be releasing new footage.
He anticipates this will be in the near future due to how smoothly things are progressing.
Kitase then signs us off by making the joke previously mentioned in the thread, saying he wishes to keep on polishing up the game for the 35th anniversary, to which they all laugh and Hamaguchi responds objectingly "Hey that's a long ways off!"
He then however, also goes on to say that a lot is hanging on the next (presumably big) event, and that they're hoping to show off (the game) by then.
https://thelifestream.net/forums/showpost.php?p=782952&postcount=33
Bref change de titre, c'est de l'intox pure là.
Surtout que sur Resetera, j'aime bien le lien s'il le faut ils précisent tout ça.
change de titre.
jenicris
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:49 PM
link49
mentionne plutot dans le titre que Uematsu participe a la BO du Remake de FF7 remake.
foxstep
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:49 PM
jenicris
Morandini a encore frappé.
icebergbrulant
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:50 PM
gat
J'avoue, ils peuvent vraiment le faire vu le temps que j'avais passé dedans
Qui veut la limite 4 "Omnislash" de Cloud ?
jenicris
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:51 PM
foxstep
bien entendu, c'est n importe quoi.
Surtout que c'était juste une blague de Kitase rien de plus. Faut arrêter de raconter n'importe quoi.
link49
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:57 PM
Jenicris
Etonnant comment Gamingbolt a tourné tout ça. Je corrige...
yamy
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:58 PM
C'est marrant que cette blague qui à 5 mois fasse réagir tout le monde par contre Uematsu qui travail sur le jeu il n'y a aucun commentaire
sephiroth07
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 05:59 PM
Article intéressant de Link49 : pas avant 2023.
kabuki
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 06:00 PM
jenicris
lion93
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 06:00 PM
Certains d'entre nous seront peut-être mort quand il sortira
jenicris
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 06:01 PM
link49
c'est un torchon leur truc. Merci a toi d'avoir corrigé.
link49
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 06:02 PM
Je laisse ce lien :
https://gamingbolt.com/final-fantasy-7-remake-square-enix-wants-to-launch-it-before-final-fantasys-35th-anniversary
pour comprendre...
jenicris
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 06:04 PM
link49
poste celui là plutot.
c'est la vrai source de tout ça.
https://thelifestream.net/forums/showpost.php?p=782952&postcount=33
jenicris
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 06:05 PM
link49
et précise également que c'est une blague de Kitase et Hamaguchi s'il te plait. qu'ils rigolent entre eux.
link49
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 06:06 PM
Jenicris
C'est juste pour ceux qui vont lire plus tard et qui ne comprendront pas les premiers commentaires...
Pour le reste, j'ai tout supprimé...
jenicris
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 06:06 PM
link49
ok merci.
zekk
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 06:09 PM
jenicris
link49
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 06:12 PM
Jenicris
Je peux sinon reposté l’article...
misterpixel
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 06:14 PM
jenicris
Good job
balf
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 06:17 PM
2023= 2+0+2+3= 7 un indice peut être
melkaba
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 06:44 PM
Une bonne nouvelle !
Allez 2019 pour l'épisode 1.
marchand2sable
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 06:54 PM
Balf
Mais
Jenicris
La vérité est rétablie donc et j'ai envie de dire tant mieux car 2023 c'est exagéré.
sonilka
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 07:05 PM
jenicris
il rigole, il rigole mais le jeu entier, pas sur qu'il soit dispo à cette date
arngrim
posted
the 05/13/2018 at 07:22 PM
Ah oui le remake qui sera plus un reboot au final...bientôt on va apprendre que finalement il s'inspirera juste du jeu d'époque.
Heureusement que finalement Uematsu est "impliqué"....
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Episode II : 2021
Episode III : 2023
Faudrait qu'il y ait une cohérence graphique et technique entre les épisodes, imaginez si ça ressemblait à Evoland
Non ça c'est tonton Koji et son Death Stranding.
un jeux qui prend + de 7 ans de développement
En espérant de pas se bouffer 10000 DLC comme pour FF XV. -____-
- Le prochain NieR
- Persona 6
- Le prochain jrpg d'atlus axé sur la "fantasy"
- Le prochain Monolith Soft
Qu'ils prennent leur temps surtout, faut pas écouter les fans, ils ne savent faire que râler...
Impressionnez Aérith en faisant du toboggan !
Entrez dans la compétition et battez tous les clochards du secteur 5 en glissant le + vite possible
Ils avaient fait un topic sur Resetera. Et c'était une blague de Kitase.
Change de titre, car là c'est de la pure désinfo:
He anticipates this will be in the near future due to how smoothly things are progressing.
Kitase then signs us off by making the joke previously mentioned in the thread, saying he wishes to keep on polishing up the game for the 35th anniversary, to which they all laugh and Hamaguchi responds objectingly "Hey that's a long ways off!"
He then however, also goes on to say that a lot is hanging on the next (presumably big) event, and that they're hoping to show off (the game) by then.
https://thelifestream.net/forums/showpost.php?p=782952&postcount=33
Bref change de titre, c'est de l'intox pure là.
Surtout que sur Resetera, j'aime bien le lien s'il le faut ils précisent tout ça.
change de titre.
Qui veut la limite 4 "Omnislash" de Cloud ?
Surtout que c'était juste une blague de Kitase rien de plus. Faut arrêter de raconter n'importe quoi.
c'est la vrai source de tout ça.
https://thelifestream.net/forums/showpost.php?p=782952&postcount=33
Pour le reste, j'ai tout supprimé...
Allez 2019 pour l'épisode 1.
Mais
Jenicris
La vérité est rétablie donc et j'ai envie de dire tant mieux car 2023 c'est exagéré.