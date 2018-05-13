profile
Jeux Vidéo
237
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
leblogdeshacka
342
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1888
visites since opening : 1746102
leblogdeshacka > blog
Une XBOX One X Black Panther Collector
Une nouvelle édition collector pour la One X, aec cette édition Black Panther.
Malheureusement, elle ne sera pas disponible à la vente.



Perso, je la trouve magnifique
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/13/2018 at 04:43 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (2)
    ravyxxs posted the 05/13/2018 at 04:48 PM
    Beurk
    diablo posted the 05/13/2018 at 04:49 PM
    bof c'est juste un sticker pour le coup on dirait une collector chez Sony
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre