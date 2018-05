(article de flemmard jvous previens ) d'apres klobrille sur resetera :" had a long - and I mean really long - chat with someone working on the game just today.""what I learned is that Crackdown 3 is a bigger game than I thought it would be - and you know I already always was pretty hyped about it. Both in terms of content scope and budget. Contrary to what I've read here, the game without a doubt could've been released in Nov. There was primary one big voice within Microsoft stopping this though - and the budget of the project once more got raised significantly. (Personal annotation: while the name never was written, I think he indeed meant Phil, "to make sure the IP stays relevant in future"). The additional development time wasn't used for just polishing. It also allowed both Sumo and Ruffian to add more features to the two distinct game modes (Reagent Games seems super small today, only overlooking the project). Game runs in native 4K on Xbox One X. No performance mode. "Significantly more meaningful" transformation cars. More on the game to come "soon" now - couldn't confirm E3 showing. I got ensured the game has "significantly improved" compared to the last showing. Maybe Jez heard the same story though."google trad==>