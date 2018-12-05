profile
GG God Of War
J'avais mais complètement oublié de lancer la MAJ Dark Souls Remaster pour le stress Test '



Foxstep
    tags : dark souls 3615 mylife stress test forgot it
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/12/2018 at 07:24 PM by foxstep
    comments (7)
    foxstep posted the 05/12/2018 at 07:25 PM
    PS: Et Momotaros qui nous fait même pas un article rappel la veille
    warminos posted the 05/12/2018 at 08:21 PM
    Impossible à télécharger sur le store Xbox pour ma part
    foxstep posted the 05/12/2018 at 08:39 PM
    warminos Pareil sur PSN, je qu'il y'avait une sorte de délai de lancement DL.
    warminos posted the 05/12/2018 at 08:40 PM
    foxstep Ouai je pense que c’est ça
    dokou posted the 05/12/2018 at 08:41 PM
    foxstep c'est marrant, t'oublies des mots dans tes phrases
    foxstep posted the 05/12/2018 at 08:42 PM
    dokou Ah merci j'avais pas remarqué.

    warminos
    momotaros posted the 05/12/2018 at 09:40 PM
    foxstep j'etais en mode zombi et la depuis 2 jours je ne joue qu'a ça.
