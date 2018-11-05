profile
all
La triste réalité Far Cry 5....
Voici le résultat!

























































    tags :
    7
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/11/2018 at 03:42 PM by yuri
    comments (23)
    minbox posted the 05/11/2018 at 03:45 PM
    Article de qualité
    shinz0 posted the 05/11/2018 at 03:47 PM
    L'article du malaise

    La triste réalité certains font une obsession de ce type
    fan2jeux posted the 05/11/2018 at 03:47 PM
    N'empeche un jeu à la far cry avec un julien chieze, dictateur de la bonne humeur absolue et mechant fanatique, ça pourrait le faire.
    youtube06 posted the 05/11/2018 at 03:49 PM
    Article daubé pour un jeu qui l'est tout autant !
    shao posted the 05/11/2018 at 03:50 PM
    fan2jeux
    famimax posted the 05/11/2018 at 03:52 PM
    Ah moi j'aime ce genre d'article de blog à la con ^^
    ravyxxs posted the 05/11/2018 at 03:53 PM
    shinz0 Déjà deux articles aujourd'hui et plus en semaine. C'est être haineux à ce niveau. Ridicule.
    melkaba posted the 05/11/2018 at 03:55 PM
    C est bien vous lui faite de la pub gratos.
    iglooo posted the 05/11/2018 at 04:02 PM
    octobar posted the 05/11/2018 at 04:04 PM
    je préfère ce genre d'articles aux charts
    victornewman posted the 05/11/2018 at 04:08 PM
    octobar moi je préfère les cerfs
    shao posted the 05/11/2018 at 04:14 PM
    Moi, je préfère les télénovelas
    mickele posted the 05/11/2018 at 04:14 PM
    Pour en arriver a ce stade c'est là que tu te rends compte que certains doivent vraiment se sentir mal dans leur peau
    marchand2sable posted the 05/11/2018 at 04:15 PM
    Mais...pourquoi cela?
    osiris posted the 05/11/2018 at 04:25 PM
    Ah c'est à lui qu'il m'a fait penser lol...
    raph64 posted the 05/11/2018 at 04:29 PM
    Au tour de Kyogamer ensuite ?
    terminagore posted the 05/11/2018 at 04:38 PM
    Le pire c'est que j'ai esquissé un sourire avec cette connerie, j'ai honte de moi .

    Mais faudrait peut-être arrêter un peu avec Chièze. C'est pas comme s'il méritait qu'on lui fasse autant de pub.
    kinectical posted the 05/11/2018 at 04:41 PM
    minbox je dirais même de QUALITAY!!
    5120x2880 posted the 05/11/2018 at 04:43 PM
    Cette contrefaçon d'aviator putain.
    mikazaki posted the 05/11/2018 at 04:47 PM
    mdrrrr
    kevisiano posted the 05/11/2018 at 05:09 PM
    octobar ou la liste des jeux japonais sur Amazon où on y comprend rien
    milk posted the 05/11/2018 at 05:13 PM
    Je met un like.
    ratomuerto posted the 05/11/2018 at 05:13 PM
    Cringe
