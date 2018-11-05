accueil
profile
81
yuri
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
167
167
visites since opening :
259842
259842
yuri
> blog
all
Collection K-Pop
Achat Musique
Top 2012 Musique
Achat Jeu
Cosplay
OST
Photoset
à la con
Comics
La triste réalité Far Cry 5....
Voici le résultat!
7
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/11/2018 at 03:42 PM by
yuri
comments (
23
)
minbox
posted
the 05/11/2018 at 03:45 PM
Article de qualité
shinz0
posted
the 05/11/2018 at 03:47 PM
L'article du malaise
La triste réalité certains font une obsession de ce type
fan2jeux
posted
the 05/11/2018 at 03:47 PM
N'empeche un jeu à la far cry avec un julien chieze, dictateur de la bonne humeur absolue et mechant fanatique, ça pourrait le faire.
youtube06
posted
the 05/11/2018 at 03:49 PM
Article daubé pour un jeu qui l'est tout autant !
shao
posted
the 05/11/2018 at 03:50 PM
fan2jeux
famimax
posted
the 05/11/2018 at 03:52 PM
Ah moi j'aime ce genre d'article de blog à la con ^^
ravyxxs
posted
the 05/11/2018 at 03:53 PM
shinz0
Déjà deux articles aujourd'hui et plus en semaine. C'est être haineux à ce niveau. Ridicule.
melkaba
posted
the 05/11/2018 at 03:55 PM
C est bien vous lui faite de la pub gratos.
iglooo
posted
the 05/11/2018 at 04:02 PM
octobar
posted
the 05/11/2018 at 04:04 PM
je préfère ce genre d'articles aux charts
victornewman
posted
the 05/11/2018 at 04:08 PM
octobar
moi je préfère les cerfs
shao
posted
the 05/11/2018 at 04:14 PM
Moi, je préfère les télénovelas
mickele
posted
the 05/11/2018 at 04:14 PM
Pour en arriver a ce stade c'est là que tu te rends compte que certains doivent vraiment se sentir mal dans leur peau
marchand2sable
posted
the 05/11/2018 at 04:15 PM
Mais...pourquoi cela?
osiris
posted
the 05/11/2018 at 04:25 PM
Ah c'est à lui qu'il m'a fait penser lol...
raph64
posted
the 05/11/2018 at 04:29 PM
Au tour de Kyogamer ensuite ?
terminagore
posted
the 05/11/2018 at 04:38 PM
Le pire c'est que j'ai esquissé un sourire avec cette connerie, j'ai honte de moi
.
Mais faudrait peut-être arrêter un peu avec Chièze. C'est pas comme s'il méritait qu'on lui fasse autant de pub.
kinectical
posted
the 05/11/2018 at 04:41 PM
minbox
je dirais même de QUALITAY!!
5120x2880
posted
the 05/11/2018 at 04:43 PM
Cette contrefaçon d'aviator putain.
mikazaki
posted
the 05/11/2018 at 04:47 PM
mdrrrr
kevisiano
posted
the 05/11/2018 at 05:09 PM
octobar
ou la liste des jeux japonais sur Amazon où on y comprend rien
milk
posted
the 05/11/2018 at 05:13 PM
Je met un like.
ratomuerto
posted
the 05/11/2018 at 05:13 PM
Cringe
