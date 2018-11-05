profile
shincloud
shincloud
shincloud > blog
Mais t'es pas net!
Le mec il est tellement percher, qui me tue

    posted the 05/11/2018 at 12:32 PM by shincloud
    comments (12)
    chronokami posted the 05/11/2018 at 12:33 PM
    xD "mais oui j'suis très net"
    negan posted the 05/11/2018 at 12:33 PM
    Bordel ta 6 mois de retard
    evilchris posted the 05/11/2018 at 12:33 PM
    bienvenue en 2018
    raph64 posted the 05/11/2018 at 12:37 PM
    Oh bordel mais là on atteint un niveau de stupidité jamais atteint jusque-là
    shincloud posted the 05/11/2018 at 12:38 PM
    negan Je l'avais jamais vus, j'ai découvert comme ça, j'ai explosé XD
    guiguif posted the 05/11/2018 at 12:46 PM
    negan 1 ans et demi meme
    nakata posted the 05/11/2018 at 12:51 PM
    Mouais.... ça a ou aura bientot le droit de vote ces trucs ... mon dieu...
    linkald posted the 05/11/2018 at 12:53 PM
    Putain de consanguin LOL
    superpanda posted the 05/11/2018 at 12:56 PM
    Oh put je connaissais pas
    Loool
    kurosama posted the 05/11/2018 at 01:00 PM
    c'est triste.
    amassous posted the 05/11/2018 at 01:04 PM
    Il date lui
    aspartam posted the 05/11/2018 at 01:26 PM
    ça date et le mec était sous les effets d'un traitement (je crois qu'il s'agissait de somnifères), d'où son comportement, sa voix, son intonation et ses paroles chelou.
