[Switch] BlazBlue : Cross Tag Battle / Date démo

Bêta du 10 au 14 Mai en Amérique du Nord.
Date de démo : 14 Mai (offline)


http://arcsystemworks.com/blazblue-cross-tag-battle-open-beta-and-demo-comes-to-switch/
    posted the 05/10/2018 at 07:12 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    shinz0 posted the 05/10/2018 at 07:16 PM
    En mode portable avec la croix directionnelle déstructurée ça donne envie
    fiveagainstone posted the 05/10/2018 at 07:21 PM
    shinz0 Un joy con avec une vraie croix arrive cet été je crois, reste à voir si elle sera de qualité.
    Pour ma part j'ai pris un stick arcade et du coup c'est en mode tablette ou tv.
    shinz0 posted the 05/10/2018 at 07:23 PM
    fiveagainstone c'est des joy-cons façon Gamecube qu'il faut

    http://www.gameblog.fr/news/71358-nintendo-switch-les-manettes-gamecube-desormais-compatibles
    fiveagainstone posted the 05/10/2018 at 07:25 PM
    shinz0 J'adore ce pad, mais la mini croix c'était pas top :/.
