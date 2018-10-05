accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Arc System Works
official website :
http://www.arcsystemworks.jp/
nicolasgourry
articles :
visites since opening :
[Switch] BlazBlue : Cross Tag Battle / Date démo
Bêta du 10 au 14 Mai en Amérique du Nord.
Date de démo : 14 Mai (offline)
http://arcsystemworks.com/blazblue-cross-tag-battle-open-beta-and-demo-comes-to-switch/
posted the 05/10/2018 at 07:12 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
4
)
shinz0
posted
the 05/10/2018 at 07:16 PM
En mode portable avec la croix directionnelle déstructurée ça donne envie
fiveagainstone
posted
the 05/10/2018 at 07:21 PM
shinz0
Un joy con avec une vraie croix arrive cet été je crois, reste à voir si elle sera de qualité.
Pour ma part j'ai pris un stick arcade et du coup c'est en mode tablette ou tv.
shinz0
posted
the 05/10/2018 at 07:23 PM
fiveagainstone
c'est des joy-cons façon Gamecube qu'il faut
http://www.gameblog.fr/news/71358-nintendo-switch-les-manettes-gamecube-desormais-compatibles
fiveagainstone
posted
the 05/10/2018 at 07:25 PM
shinz0
J'adore ce pad, mais la mini croix c'était pas top :/.
