« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Nicalis
0
Like
Likers
name : Nicalis
official website : http://www.nicalis.com/
profile
nicolasgourry
93
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2161
visites since opening : 2519465
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Crystal Crisis / Trailer


Date de sortie : Automne 2018



-19 personnages jouable
-Jouable local ou online



https://gematsu.com/2018/05/nicalis-announces-crossover-puzzle-fighting-game-crystal-crisis-for-switch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fuqOeHe3SFM
    tags :
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/10/2018 at 06:06 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    xenofamicom posted the 05/10/2018 at 06:10 PM
    Nicalis n'avait pas menti, ils ont bien annoncés quelque chose cette semaine...
    raph64 posted the 05/10/2018 at 06:10 PM
    WTF que fout Astro Boy ici
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/10/2018 at 06:12 PM
    raph64 je pense que c'est les mêmes qui ont proposé chez Nicalis, Charles Martinet dans Runner3
    famimax posted the 05/10/2018 at 06:18 PM
    Ouais Astro & Black Jack
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre