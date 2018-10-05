« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[Switch] 16 jeux non dévoilés d'après GameStop ?


https://www.reddit.com/r/nintendo/comments/8ift6c/so_i_am_back_once_again_with_more_available_skus/
    posted the 05/10/2018 at 05:23 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (11)
    misterpixel posted the 05/10/2018 at 05:24 PM
    Sûrement 85% de portages PS4/One/Wii u.
    shindo posted the 05/10/2018 at 05:27 PM
    Le prochain leak sera en csv
    genjitakiya posted the 05/10/2018 at 05:29 PM
    misterpixel Merci nostragamus
    zabuza posted the 05/10/2018 at 05:29 PM
    misterpixel encore en PLS
    misterpixel posted the 05/10/2018 at 05:32 PM
    zabuza Simple constat le fanboy
    nyseko posted the 05/10/2018 at 05:34 PM
    Ah, ça veut dire que JC va refaire une nouvelle vidéo qui sera posté demain dans un article ici ?
    birmou posted the 05/10/2018 at 05:41 PM
    Dragon Quest Heroes 1 et 2 prévu en occident
    Little Dragon Café en Août

    Pas de Xeno X sur Switch
    raph64 posted the 05/10/2018 at 05:46 PM
    Nani ?!?
    hyoga57 posted the 05/10/2018 at 05:47 PM
    J'ai déjà ma petite idée concernant certains jeux...
    sonilka posted the 05/10/2018 at 05:49 PM
    Hors sujet mais Hollow Knight, c'est toujours prévu ? Non parce que ca commence à ressembler à un running gag la. A ceci près que ce n'est pas drôle.
    kali posted the 05/10/2018 at 05:50 PM
    sonilka Moi aussi je désespère
