name : God of War
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Computer Entertainment
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/20/2018
gat
121
Likes
Likers
gat
articles : 1856
visites since opening : 2011795
gat > blog
God of War : screenshots perso (SPOILS)
















































Twitter - https://twitter.com/Gatsenberg1
    10
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/10/2018 at 12:30 PM by gat
    comments (10)
    spawnini posted the 05/10/2018 at 12:34 PM
    Magnifique
    Je peux pas encore y jouer à ce jeu
    kira93 posted the 05/10/2018 at 12:39 PM
    Pour moi il es clairement le jeux de la gen en attendant Death Stranding et The last of us part 2 .

    Et clairement le meilleurs God of war . Vivement la suite
    leonr4 posted the 05/10/2018 at 12:43 PM
    Ce jeu
    lez93 posted the 05/10/2018 at 12:50 PM
    Au niveau de l'éclairage c'est franchement dingue !
    mafacenligne posted the 05/10/2018 at 01:02 PM
    Gat c'est sur pro ,sans hdr ?
    gat posted the 05/10/2018 at 01:03 PM
    mafacenligne Ouep.
    osiris posted the 05/10/2018 at 01:47 PM
    du coup trop tard pour le mode photo ?
    misterpixel posted the 05/10/2018 at 01:55 PM
    Même pas besoin du mode photo
    hebuspsa posted the 05/10/2018 at 02:34 PM
    Qu’elle kiff cejeux
    minicupi posted the 05/10/2018 at 02:38 PM
    ma plus grande surprise dans ce jeu demeurera l'utilité viscerale du gamin, ils ont reussi a faire un gameplay ou le sidekick est primordial pour survivre
