« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Roger Rabbit (tout les courts-métrages)

1989

1990

1993


Il y a peu de temps passait "Qui veut la peau de Roger Rabbit ?"...c'était plus fort que moi de montrer les autres courts-métrages...désolé.
    posted the 05/10/2018 at 12:08 PM by nicolasgourry
    raph64 posted the 05/10/2018 at 12:09 PM
    Ah oui je me souviens de ce film, c'était marrant et surprenant comme film
