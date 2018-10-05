« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[PS4/Switch] Warriors Orochi 4 aussi sur PC et XOne







https://gematsu.com/2018/05/warriors-orochi-4-first-details-screenshots
    posted the 05/10/2018 at 07:56 AM by nicolasgourry
    newtechnix posted the 05/10/2018 at 08:03 AM
    amusant que dans famitsu (cf news précédente) ce n'était pas répertorié...une erreur ou un indice que le jeu ne sortira pas au Japon?
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/10/2018 at 08:06 AM
    newtechnix oui je pense que tu as l'explication, au Japon, l'impression que c'est que les versions PS4/Switch qui sortent, sur le site officiel tu as que les logos PS4/Switch (et PC).
    http://www.gamecity.ne.jp/orochi3/
    jenicris posted the 05/10/2018 at 08:23 AM
    newtechnix c'est surtout que les japonais s'en foutent de la One et du PC.
    birmou posted the 05/10/2018 at 08:34 AM
    newtechnix nicolasgourry

    La majorité des jeux japs ne sortent plus sur One au Japon.
    ropstar posted the 05/10/2018 at 08:51 AM
    Quel bande de facho ces japonais
    sonilka posted the 05/10/2018 at 09:24 AM
    ropstar oula les japonais achètent japonais cela fait donc d'eux des fachos. Du coup je suppose que les ricains qui achètent davantage de Ps4/Switch que de One sont des traitres à la patrie
