Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
guiguif
guiguif
articles : 4200
visites since opening : 4924675
guiguif > blog
all
Dead Cells en boite sur PS4 et Switch
C'est via Merge Games que le rogue-like français Dead Cells sortira en boite sur PS4 et Switch au mois d'Aout.



    tags :
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/09/2018 at 07:53 PM by guiguif
    comments (8)
    iglooo posted the 05/09/2018 at 07:55 PM
    Le 18 comme précisé 6 articles en dessous du tien.
    guiguif posted the 05/09/2018 at 07:57 PM
    iglooo et sur le screen posté avec les jaquettes
    momotaros posted the 05/09/2018 at 08:01 PM
    aros posted the 05/09/2018 at 08:10 PM
    L'occasion de m'y mettre.
    birmou posted the 05/09/2018 at 08:10 PM
    iglooo Et quand c'est Link qui fait pareil il se fait détruire la tronche et accusé de poster pour faire du clic avec des articles doublons
    guiguif posted the 05/09/2018 at 08:12 PM
    birmou Mais ya pas les jaquettes dans l'autre article :'(
    iglooo posted the 05/09/2018 at 08:19 PM
    birmou On reconnait ainsi les hypocrites
    flom posted the 05/09/2018 at 09:05 PM
    Qu est ce que j aime cette mode des sorties boîte de jeux indé
