« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Warriors Orochi 4
name : Warriors Orochi 4
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Koei Tecmo
developer : Omega Force
genre : action
other versions :
nicolasgourry
93
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
articles : 2153
visites since opening : 2512601
nicolasgourry > blog
[PS4/Switch] Warriors Orochi 3 (Japon ou 4 occident) / -Gros- Scans












Dualshokckers
Si vous voulez voir les Scans en parfaite qualité : Nintendoeverything
    posted the 05/09/2018 at 03:50 AM by nicolasgourry
