Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Nintendo Labo : Nintendo met en avant les éloges reçues
Nintendo Switch
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Nintendo Labo :
Nintendo diffuse le trailer mettant en avant les bonnes crotiues reçues par le jeu :
De quoi promouvoir un peu plus le titre...
Source :
https://nintendoeverything.com/nintendo-labo-accolades-trailer/
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/09/2018 at 08:43 AM by link49
link49
comments (
6
)
administrateur
posted
the 05/09/2018 at 09:01 AM
C'est sur qu'avec la Verge tu as toujours un outils incroyable avec lesquelles c'est génial de jouer !
link49
posted
the 05/09/2018 at 09:03 AM
Administrateur
J'avais même pas fait attention...
administrateur
posted
the 05/09/2018 at 09:03 AM
link49
cyr
posted
the 05/09/2018 at 09:42 AM
Pourquoi il n'on pas sortie le jeux en décembre...
link49
posted
the 05/09/2018 at 10:09 AM
administrateur
Cyr
Aucune idée...
misterpixel
posted
the 05/09/2018 at 10:29 AM
cyr
Par ce que Pokémon, SSB entre autre, déjà que sans conccurence il fait plutôt un flop au vu de ses ambitions de faire venir les casu sur leur console époque Wii et les plus de 400k de stock au Japon pour le lancement non écoulés ( Roman des SharePlayers bien résumé le truc ) je pense qu'ils se serait fait écraser rien qu'avec ces deux jeux.
