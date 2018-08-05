profile
gat
121
Likes
Likers
gat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1854
visites since opening : 2009341
gat > blog
Chers trentenaires (ou plus, voire même moins), vous connaissez ce son


Date de sortie 7 février 1996 (1h 39min)
De John N. Smith
    tags :
    10
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/08/2018 at 09:59 PM by gat
    comments (24)
    grundbeld posted the 05/08/2018 at 10:01 PM
    En effet !

    Mais je suis pas trentenaire
    alfb posted the 05/08/2018 at 10:01 PM
    Bien sur j'ai le CD 2 titres encore t'as vu!
    kaiden posted the 05/08/2018 at 10:02 PM
    Gangstar's paradise je me souviens tres bien du film et de la chanson surtout elle pasait en boucle sur le hit machine a l'epoque et sur les radios

    cette musique , luniz avec i got five on it et snoop up side ya head m'ont veritablement marqué a l'epoque
    sora78 posted the 05/08/2018 at 10:05 PM
    J'ai 24 ans, je connais et j'aime
    gat posted the 05/08/2018 at 10:08 PM
    grundbeld sora78 Il semblerait que la France ne va pas si mal que ça.
    leonr4 posted the 05/08/2018 at 10:12 PM
    Esprits rebelles excellent film avec Pfeiffer
    milo42 posted the 05/08/2018 at 10:13 PM
    J'avais 15 ans, ça rajeunit pas
    negan posted the 05/08/2018 at 10:16 PM
    Connu comme ma grosse tata .

    milo42 t'es revenu toi
    shanks posted the 05/08/2018 at 10:16 PM
    mwé, c'est un peu comme Jul, mais en moins bien.
    milo42 posted the 05/08/2018 at 10:16 PM
    negan Je suis de passage
    oedipex posted the 05/08/2018 at 10:18 PM
    Liquidus00 so mainstream le Gat. Il a pas notre level 90's.
    negan posted the 05/08/2018 at 10:18 PM
    milo42 Putain reste il y a E3 dans 1 mois ...
    gat posted the 05/08/2018 at 10:19 PM
    oedipex Pardon ?
    darksly posted the 05/08/2018 at 10:21 PM
    milo42 c'est vrai qu on a le même âge sale vieux

    negan a raison reste profiter de le E3 et de ses bans avec nous ^^
    negan posted the 05/08/2018 at 10:22 PM
    darksly Aucun Bann le seriously nouveau ne prend plus
    milo42 posted the 05/08/2018 at 10:23 PM
    negan Je sais

    darksly Mais moi je suis de novembre et en plus je suis né un jour férié
    ritalix posted the 05/08/2018 at 10:24 PM
    je connais alors que je suis né la même anné que la sortie du film
    oedipex posted the 05/08/2018 at 10:25 PM
    Gat En fait on a surtout du gras, du "qui tache".

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jNDjA9cm7Uo
    darksly posted the 05/08/2018 at 10:26 PM
    milo42 moi de février, petit con

    negan je parlais des bans au engendre l'E3, toi tu es comme Sam Fischer tu évites les bans sans un bruit ^^
    milo42 posted the 05/08/2018 at 10:27 PM
    darksly Vieux débris
    gat posted the 05/08/2018 at 10:27 PM
    oedipex Je vois le genre.
    genraltow posted the 05/08/2018 at 10:27 PM
    gat oedipex Liquidus00 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NcKAdFENqig

    J'étais obligé. Désolé, je ne peux rester le seul avec ça en tête ce soir...
    darksly posted the 05/08/2018 at 10:31 PM
    milo42 rend moi mon dentier
    oedipex posted the 05/08/2018 at 10:31 PM
    Gat Genraltow Parfait ça !

    Louchez-moi ça:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NIZMpbb9FRA
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre