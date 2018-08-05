accueil
10 / 08 / 2016
gat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1854
visites since opening :
2009341
gat
> blog
Chers trentenaires (ou plus, voire même moins), vous connaissez ce son
Date de sortie 7 février 1996 (1h 39min)
De John N. Smith
tags :
10
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/08/2018 at 09:59 PM by gat
gat
comments (
24
)
grundbeld
posted
the 05/08/2018 at 10:01 PM
En effet !
Mais je suis pas trentenaire
alfb
posted
the 05/08/2018 at 10:01 PM
Bien sur j'ai le CD 2 titres encore t'as vu!
kaiden
posted
the 05/08/2018 at 10:02 PM
Gangstar's paradise je me souviens tres bien du film et de la chanson surtout elle pasait en boucle sur le hit machine a l'epoque et sur les radios
cette musique , luniz avec i got five on it et snoop up side ya head m'ont veritablement marqué a l'epoque
sora78
posted
the 05/08/2018 at 10:05 PM
J'ai 24 ans, je connais et j'aime
gat
posted
the 05/08/2018 at 10:08 PM
grundbeld
sora78
Il semblerait que la France ne va pas si mal que ça.
leonr4
posted
the 05/08/2018 at 10:12 PM
Esprits rebelles excellent film avec Pfeiffer
milo42
posted
the 05/08/2018 at 10:13 PM
J'avais 15 ans, ça rajeunit pas
negan
posted
the 05/08/2018 at 10:16 PM
Connu comme ma grosse tata .
milo42
t'es revenu toi
shanks
posted
the 05/08/2018 at 10:16 PM
mwé, c'est un peu comme Jul, mais en moins bien.
milo42
posted
the 05/08/2018 at 10:16 PM
negan
Je suis de passage
oedipex
posted
the 05/08/2018 at 10:18 PM
Liquidus00
so mainstream le Gat. Il a pas notre level 90's.
negan
posted
the 05/08/2018 at 10:18 PM
milo42
Putain reste il y a E3 dans 1 mois ...
gat
posted
the 05/08/2018 at 10:19 PM
oedipex
Pardon ?
darksly
posted
the 05/08/2018 at 10:21 PM
milo42
c'est vrai qu on a le même âge sale vieux
negan
a raison reste profiter de le E3 et de ses bans avec nous ^^
negan
posted
the 05/08/2018 at 10:22 PM
darksly
Aucun Bann le seriously nouveau ne prend plus
milo42
posted
the 05/08/2018 at 10:23 PM
negan
Je sais
darksly
Mais moi je suis de novembre et en plus je suis né un jour férié
ritalix
posted
the 05/08/2018 at 10:24 PM
je connais alors que je suis né la même anné que la sortie du film
oedipex
posted
the 05/08/2018 at 10:25 PM
Gat
En fait on a surtout du gras, du "qui tache".
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jNDjA9cm7Uo
darksly
posted
the 05/08/2018 at 10:26 PM
milo42
moi de février, petit con
negan
je parlais des bans au engendre l'E3, toi tu es comme Sam Fischer tu évites les bans sans un bruit ^^
milo42
posted
the 05/08/2018 at 10:27 PM
darksly
Vieux débris
gat
posted
the 05/08/2018 at 10:27 PM
oedipex
Je vois
le genre
.
genraltow
posted
the 05/08/2018 at 10:27 PM
gat
oedipex
Liquidus00
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NcKAdFENqig
J'étais obligé. Désolé, je ne peux rester le seul avec ça en tête ce soir...
darksly
posted
the 05/08/2018 at 10:31 PM
milo42
rend moi mon dentier
oedipex
posted
the 05/08/2018 at 10:31 PM
Gat
Genraltow
Parfait ça !
Louchez-moi ça:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NIZMpbb9FRA
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
