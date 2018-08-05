accueil
Never Stop Believe | This Is For The Players
name :
Detroit : Become Human
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Quantic Dream
genre :
Narration
multiplayer :
non
add a press review
sora78
> blog
Detroit Become Human : Un Spot TV
Exclusivités PS4
Enjoy
posted the 05/08/2018 at 02:50 PM by
sora78
comments (
3
)
lightning
posted
the 05/08/2018 at 02:57 PM
clair net et précis
j'espère que j'aurai fini gow avant
misterpixel
posted
the 05/08/2018 at 04:08 PM
lightning
Days Gone
http://www.gameinformer.com/b/news/archive/2018/05/08/game-informer-june-cover-revealed-days-gone.aspx
Tu veux ou quelqu'un veut faire l'article sinon je m'en charge au pire quand je peux
popomolos
posted
the 05/08/2018 at 04:23 PM
putain rien que la vignette de la video spoil sérieux
j'espère que j'aurai fini gow avant