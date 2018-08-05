profile
Detroit : Become Human
name : Detroit : Become Human
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Quantic Dream
genre : Narration
multiplayer : non
sora78
sora78
sora78 > blog
Detroit Become Human : Un Spot TV
Exclusivités PS4

Enjoy




    posted the 05/08/2018 at 02:50 PM by sora78
    comments (3)
    lightning posted the 05/08/2018 at 02:57 PM
    clair net et précis

    j'espère que j'aurai fini gow avant
    misterpixel posted the 05/08/2018 at 04:08 PM
    lightning Days Gone http://www.gameinformer.com/b/news/archive/2018/05/08/game-informer-june-cover-revealed-days-gone.aspx Tu veux ou quelqu’un veut faire l’article sinon je m’en charge au pire quand je peux
    popomolos posted the 05/08/2018 at 04:23 PM
    putain rien que la vignette de la video spoil sérieux
