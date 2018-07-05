« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Nota Bene : Pokemon VS History / Darwin chez les Pokemons




PS : Je profite pour vous donner un autre lien de Nota Bene qui est intéressant, sur l'utilité des objets à travers l'histoire de l’humanité.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iErj6IJ-Wvw
    posted the 05/07/2018 at 10:02 PM by nicolasgourry
