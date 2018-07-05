profile
all
J'espere qu'a l'E3 on aura des news de cette future tuerie
Witchfire

    posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:30 PM by guiguif
    comments (24)
    negan posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:32 PM
    Et Wild il devient quoi lui ?
    guiguif posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:33 PM
    negan osef il m’intéresse pas
    negan posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:33 PM
    guiguif Osef je veux Ori
    guiguif posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:34 PM
    negan pareil et en physique
    negan posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:35 PM
    guiguif Peu être pas Day One la version physique ( tu connais M )
    mickele posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:35 PM
    guiguif tu vas acheter un pc ?
    guiguif posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:36 PM
    negan Ouais, et qu'ils fassent pas un coup de pute a la Cuphead ces bitchies

    mickele t’inquiète on sait tous qu'il finira sur console quitte a ce que se soit sur la prochaine gen
    shanks posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:37 PM
    si c'est un jeu à structure fixe (c'est à dire un niveau préchargé d'un bloc comme Doom), va falloir s'accrocher pour qu'il tourne avec cette gueule sur consoles en 60FPS.

    (car en 30FPS, j'en veux pas)
    gantzeur posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:37 PM
    j'ai cru que tu parlais de Death Stranding
    misterpixel posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:39 PM
    guiguif WiLD osef ? Quoi ?
    gat posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:39 PM
    La gueule de la végétation en mouvement. o_O
    mickele posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:40 PM
    guiguif c'est tout le bonheur que je vous souhaite, parce que j'avoue que la dans l'état il envoi de la hype , mais j'ai du mal à l'imaginer sur cette gen sur console
    popomolos posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:40 PM
    guiguif ah putain c'est ce jeu que je cherchais depuis quelques temps et je ne me souvenais plus de son nom merci !!!
    guiguif posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:42 PM
    popomolos Entre l'article deux articles plus bas et celui-ci, je suis d'un grand secours ce soir

    misterpixel Ouais perso ça m'attire pas de masses ^^'
    aliance posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:43 PM
    Ce jeu envoie clairement du lourd par son ambiance et son univers, j’espère qu'on aura plus de détails car je l'attend de pied ferme.
    mickele posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:44 PM
    perso je need aussi en voir plus aussi sur celui-là :

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ATnegnw0SyQ
    celesnot posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:44 PM
    J'espère juste que ça sera pas 100% arcade et qu'il y aura une petite histoire sinon tout le reste déchire
    negan posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:47 PM
    Par contre j'avais jamais entendu parler de ce jeu

    Il a l'air lourd
    klapo posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:47 PM
    Pourquoi "futur tuerie" ? on a déjà eu des infos sur l'univers et histoire du jeu ?

    Sinon ouai visuellement c'est assez bien foutu et ça semble avoir un gameplay ou il faudra vraiment bougé non-stop
    misterpixel posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:59 PM
    guiguif
    popomolos posted the 05/07/2018 at 10:07 PM
    guiguif t'es le mimir de gamekyo
    popomolos posted the 05/07/2018 at 10:13 PM
    mickele c'est magnifique mais le jeu final ne sera jamais comme ça c'est impossible puisque ce n'est que de la mise en scène
    barberousse posted the 05/07/2018 at 10:24 PM
    Putain c’est magnifique par contre si c’est aussi chiant que Bulletstorm...
    iglooo posted the 05/07/2018 at 10:24 PM
    Trop nerveux pour mes réflexes de vieux et une manette Si y'a un mode noob je prends direct sinon C'est magnifique en tout cas, voilà l'ambiance.
