accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
237
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57
,
neokiller
,
thugstas
,
tripy73
,
terminator
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
latimevic
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
lordguyver
,
roy001
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
gamerdome
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
jwolf
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
draer
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
racsnk
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
rkm18
,
freematt
,
aros
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
leblogdeshacka
,
onirinku
,
bladagun
,
ykarin
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
sasuke66
,
toucko
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
basto
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
alexkidd
,
ellie
,
xell
,
belisama
,
niveforever
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
astralbouille
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
nduvel
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
yogfei
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix971
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
jozen15
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
sid
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cristaleus
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
drockspace
,
seganintendo
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
myki
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
samlokal
,
onyjinn
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
,
daevon
,
gunstarred
,
rayzorx09
,
xxxxxx0
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
jasonm
,
songokuu
,
flom
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
dooku
,
mickele
,
tolgafury
,
rachidd
,
kenpokan
,
hebuspsa
,
romgamer6859
,
vadorswitch
,
awamy02
,
chiotgamer
,
archesstat
,
osiris
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
167
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
rahxephon1
,
tvirus
,
escobar
,
yui
,
liquidus00
,
turkishboy03
,
greil93
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
tm
,
bibi300
,
bladagun
,
shampix
,
hayatevibritania
,
voxen
,
sboubi
,
eldren
,
artemis
,
sangokan
,
lt93
,
metasonic
,
yuri
,
svenzo
,
sephiroth07
,
stiltzkin
,
yoshitsune
,
fullbuster
,
estellise
,
carmichael
,
mickurt
,
kensama
,
dragonkevin
,
strifedcloud
,
jeanouillz
,
megaman
,
papysnake
,
licran
,
fantacitron
,
xerxes
,
glados
,
vargas18
,
neokiller
,
lordkupo
,
idd
,
lightjack
,
binou87
,
square
,
ootaniisensei
,
ryosaeba93
,
i8
,
giusnake
,
minx
,
hatefield
,
shanks
,
layem
,
yagate
,
loudiyi
,
guirlik
,
sokarius
,
jwolf
,
leykel
,
kenren
,
valien
,
achille
,
yukilin
,
kurosama
,
darksephiroth
,
eyrtz
,
lucrate
,
terminator
,
diablass59
,
temporell
,
krjc
,
boyd
,
momotaros
,
rosewood
,
denim
,
gunotak
,
akd
,
ellie
,
supatony
,
minbox
,
trafalgar
,
dx93
,
calishnikov
,
badaboumisback
,
linkiorra
,
gantzeur
,
darkparadize
,
playstation2008
,
snakeorliquid
,
lanni
,
goldmen33
,
e3payne
,
drakeramore
,
tuni30
,
asus
,
dragoon
,
chester
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
chronokami
,
ykarin
,
zanpa
,
cuthbert
,
arngrim
,
patate
,
kisukesan
,
t800
,
furtifdor
,
stardustx
,
ichigoo
,
darkyx
,
x1x2
,
murasamune
,
shinz0
,
sphinx
,
leonr4
,
omegarugal
,
docteurdeggman
,
darkulqui
,
milo42
,
shiroyashagin
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
fortep
,
lordguyver
,
rbz
,
xell
,
ninja17
,
zekk
,
shiranui
,
iglooo
,
nekonoctis
,
suzukube
,
link80
,
testament
,
kabuki
,
amassous
,
gat
,
bliss02
,
sebalt
,
seriously
,
lockelamorra35
,
jozen15
,
carapuce
,
sonilka
,
niveforever
,
racsnk
,
neckbreaker71
,
kuroni
,
roxloud
,
misterpixel
,
rayzorx09
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
topmmorpg
,
cb
,
biboy
,
negan
,
biboys
,
ushiro
,
sujetdelta
,
fandenutella
,
awamy02
,
torotoro59
,
arjunakhan
,
gunhedtv
,
aliance
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
4198
visites since opening :
4921212
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
J'espere qu'a l'E3 on aura des news de cette future tuerie
Witchfire
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:30 PM by
guiguif
comments (
24
)
negan
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 09:32 PM
Et Wild il devient quoi lui ?
guiguif
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 09:33 PM
negan
osef il m’intéresse pas
negan
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 09:33 PM
guiguif
Osef je veux Ori
guiguif
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 09:34 PM
negan
pareil et en physique
negan
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 09:35 PM
guiguif
Peu être pas Day One la version physique ( tu connais M )
mickele
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 09:35 PM
guiguif
tu vas acheter un pc ?
guiguif
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 09:36 PM
negan
Ouais, et qu'ils fassent pas un coup de pute a la Cuphead ces bitchies
mickele
t’inquiète on sait tous qu'il finira sur console quitte a ce que se soit sur la prochaine gen
shanks
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 09:37 PM
si c'est un jeu à structure fixe (c'est à dire un niveau préchargé d'un bloc comme Doom), va falloir s'accrocher pour qu'il tourne avec cette gueule sur consoles en 60FPS.
(car en 30FPS, j'en veux pas)
gantzeur
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 09:37 PM
j'ai cru que tu parlais de Death Stranding
misterpixel
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 09:39 PM
guiguif
WiLD osef ? Quoi ?
gat
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 09:39 PM
La gueule de la végétation en mouvement. o_O
mickele
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 09:40 PM
guiguif
c'est tout le bonheur que je vous souhaite, parce que j'avoue que la dans l'état il envoi de la hype , mais j'ai du mal à l'imaginer sur cette gen sur console
popomolos
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 09:40 PM
guiguif
ah putain c'est ce jeu que je cherchais depuis quelques temps et je ne me souvenais plus de son nom merci !!!
guiguif
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 09:42 PM
popomolos
Entre l'article deux articles plus bas et celui-ci, je suis d'un grand secours ce soir
misterpixel
Ouais perso ça m'attire pas de masses ^^'
aliance
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 09:43 PM
Ce jeu envoie clairement du lourd par son ambiance et son univers, j’espère qu'on aura plus de détails car je l'attend de pied ferme.
mickele
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 09:44 PM
perso je need aussi en voir plus aussi sur celui-là :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ATnegnw0SyQ
celesnot
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 09:44 PM
J'espère juste que ça sera pas 100% arcade et qu'il y aura une petite histoire sinon tout le reste déchire
negan
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 09:47 PM
Par contre j'avais jamais entendu parler de ce jeu
Il a l'air lourd
klapo
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 09:47 PM
Pourquoi "futur tuerie" ? on a déjà eu des infos sur l'univers et histoire du jeu ?
Sinon ouai visuellement c'est assez bien foutu et ça semble avoir un gameplay ou il faudra vraiment bougé non-stop
misterpixel
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 09:59 PM
guiguif
popomolos
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 10:07 PM
guiguif
t'es le mimir de gamekyo
popomolos
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 10:13 PM
mickele
c'est magnifique mais le jeu final ne sera jamais comme ça c'est impossible puisque ce n'est que de la mise en scène
barberousse
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 10:24 PM
Putain c’est magnifique
par contre si c’est aussi chiant que Bulletstorm...
iglooo
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 10:24 PM
Trop nerveux pour mes réflexes de vieux et une manette
Si y'a un mode
noob
je prends direct sinon
C'est magnifique en tout cas, voilà l'ambiance.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
mickele t’inquiète on sait tous qu'il finira sur console quitte a ce que se soit sur la prochaine gen
(car en 30FPS, j'en veux pas)
misterpixel Ouais perso ça m'attire pas de masses ^^'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ATnegnw0SyQ
Il a l'air lourd
Sinon ouai visuellement c'est assez bien foutu et ça semble avoir un gameplay ou il faudra vraiment bougé non-stop