Communist Bioshock + Neir Autonoma = ATOMIC HEART
c'est intéressant sauf la music
, le jeu prévu sur pc, ps4 et xbox one
posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:21 PM
samsuki
comments (9)
9
)
guiguif
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 09:26 PM
Hyper stylé !
kinectical
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 09:28 PM
Petit “hs” qui n’en est pas un mais je vien de commencer Nier hier ....je suis sur le cul à quel point le jeu est addictif à quel point la DA le gameplay la musique tout se marie tellement bien et crée un jeu ...waw
torotoro59
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 09:44 PM
superbement intéressant
tlj
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 09:56 PM
La réalisation a l'air d'assurer, mais franchement vous en avez pas marre de ces jeux hyper violent?
popomolos
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 10:14 PM
kinectical
tu n'as pas terminé d'aimer crois moi... le scénario va t'emmener vraiment très loin
bob1978
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 10:17 PM
Tlj
salut , avec les generations nous sommes tous en clien à trouvé au moments ou un autre un juste instant pour faire des jeux non violant ou presque mais bon hier j'ai defoncé le cul de ma femme et franchement la violence est partout
shincloud
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 10:21 PM
Enorme
et la musique est génial avec le trailer
voxen
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 10:25 PM
Oh je suis fort intrigué
iglooo
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 10:48 PM
Merci pour l'info, ça n'avait pas traversé le mur de ma perception
voxen
c'est curieux que tu sois intrigué par ce jeu
sonilka
ramène ta fraise ici, laisse ta statue de Bioshock chez toi par contre
