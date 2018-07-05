ajouter un titre
Communist Bioshock + Neir Autonoma = ATOMIC HEART
c'est intéressant sauf la music , le jeu prévu sur pc, ps4 et xbox one


    posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:21 PM by samsuki
    comments (9)
    guiguif posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:26 PM
    Hyper stylé !
    kinectical posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:28 PM
    Petit “hs” qui n’en est pas un mais je vien de commencer Nier hier ....je suis sur le cul à quel point le jeu est addictif à quel point la DA le gameplay la musique tout se marie tellement bien et crée un jeu ...waw
    torotoro59 posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:44 PM
    superbement intéressant
    tlj posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:56 PM
    La réalisation a l'air d'assurer, mais franchement vous en avez pas marre de ces jeux hyper violent?
    popomolos posted the 05/07/2018 at 10:14 PM
    kinectical tu n'as pas terminé d'aimer crois moi... le scénario va t'emmener vraiment très loin
    bob1978 posted the 05/07/2018 at 10:17 PM
    Tlj salut , avec les generations nous sommes tous en clien à trouvé au moments ou un autre un juste instant pour faire des jeux non violant ou presque mais bon hier j'ai defoncé le cul de ma femme et franchement la violence est partout
    shincloud posted the 05/07/2018 at 10:21 PM
    Enorme et la musique est génial avec le trailer
    voxen posted the 05/07/2018 at 10:25 PM
    Oh je suis fort intrigué
    iglooo posted the 05/07/2018 at 10:48 PM
    Merci pour l'info, ça n'avait pas traversé le mur de ma perception
    voxen c'est curieux que tu sois intrigué par ce jeu
    sonilka ramène ta fraise ici, laisse ta statue de Bioshock chez toi par contre
