accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
PIXEL CULTURE
profile
10
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
racsnk
,
shiroyashagin
,
leblogdeshacka
,
strifedcloud
,
kurosama
,
tvirus
,
lordguyver
,
raph64
,
killia
zekura
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
198
visites since opening :
224304
zekura
> blog
all
(D)re(a)master
News Cinema
News Jeux
News Manga
Mon Bordel Perso
News Livre
La bande annonce de la saison 2 de Luke Cage
News Cinema
La serie sera disponible le 22 juin 2018 sur Netflix (VF et VOST)
Version Anglaise sous titrée
Version Française
lestoilesheroiques
-
http://lestoilesheroiques.fr/2018/05/luke-cage-la-nouvelle-bande-annonce-de-la-saison-2-en-vost-votre-avis.html
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/07/2018 at 06:43 PM by
zekura
comments (
3
)
shinz0
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 06:47 PM
La saison 1 était plutôt sympa alors vivement
zephon
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 06:55 PM
booooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooof
kibix971
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 07:02 PM
j'ai bien aimé la saison 1 et celle ci à l'air pas mal ^^
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo