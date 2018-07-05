PIXEL CULTURE
zekura > blog
La bande annonce de la saison 2 de Luke Cage
News Cinema
La serie sera disponible le 22 juin 2018 sur Netflix (VF et VOST)

Version Anglaise sous titrée




Version Française


lestoilesheroiques - http://lestoilesheroiques.fr/2018/05/luke-cage-la-nouvelle-bande-annonce-de-la-saison-2-en-vost-votre-avis.html
    tags :
    posted the 05/07/2018 at 06:43 PM by zekura
    comments (3)
    shinz0 posted the 05/07/2018 at 06:47 PM
    La saison 1 était plutôt sympa alors vivement
    zephon posted the 05/07/2018 at 06:55 PM
    booooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooof
    kibix971 posted the 05/07/2018 at 07:02 PM
    j'ai bien aimé la saison 1 et celle ci à l'air pas mal ^^
