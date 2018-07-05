profile
Red Dead Redemption 2: Mais au fait on sait si...???
Y'aura le Mexique???

    posted the 05/07/2018 at 12:10 PM by foxstep
    spawnini posted the 05/07/2018 at 12:23 PM
    Mexicoboobs
    dooku posted the 05/07/2018 at 12:27 PM
    Quelle beauté !
    allanoix posted the 05/07/2018 at 12:38 PM
    Très bonne question mais....
    raph64 posted the 05/07/2018 at 12:41 PM
    Chihuahua !!!
    foxstep posted the 05/07/2018 at 12:46 PM
    J'espère perso que c'est une cartouche qu'ils ont garder pour les trailers juste avant la sortie pour décupler la hype à quelques semaines avant la sortie!!
    jeanouillz posted the 05/07/2018 at 01:31 PM
    Sûrement. Certains ont déjà calculé la map et ça se passe au même endroit que Red Dead 1 mais en plus grand, donc ça ne serait pas étonnant
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/07/2018 at 02:12 PM
    On verra bien vaut mieux pas trop connaitre la map
