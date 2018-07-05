accueil
Red Dead Redemption 2: Mais au fait on sait si...???
Y'aura le Mexique???
foxstep
spawnini
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 12:23 PM
Mexicoboobs
dooku
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 12:27 PM
Quelle beauté !
allanoix
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 12:38 PM
Très bonne question mais....
raph64
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 12:41 PM
Chihuahua !!!
foxstep
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 12:46 PM
J'espère perso que c'est une cartouche qu'ils ont garder pour les trailers juste avant la sortie pour décupler la hype à quelques semaines avant la sortie!!
jeanouillz
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 01:31 PM
Sûrement. Certains ont déjà calculé la map et ça se passe au même endroit que Red Dead 1 mais en plus grand, donc ça ne serait pas étonnant
romgamer6859
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 02:12 PM
On verra bien vaut mieux pas trop connaitre la map
