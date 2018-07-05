accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
10
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ninja17
,
kurosama
,
allan333
,
raph64
,
marchand2sable
,
kevisiano
,
tvirus
,
binou87
,
sephiroth07
,
torotoro59
ni2bo2
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
97
visites since opening :
90629
ni2bo2
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
[Créa] Ludens in DEATH STRANDING
Hi, petite créa d hier soir...
Bien qu'Hideo KOJIMA ait affirmé le contraire, pensez vous que Ludens fera une apparition dans le jeu ?
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:27 AM by
ni2bo2
comments (
4
)
raph64
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 09:28 AM
ni2bo2
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 09:29 AM
Je me suis chié sur le reflet en fait...
raph64
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 09:31 AM
Ni2bo2
T'es un pro mec !
ni2bo2
posted
the 05/07/2018 at 09:36 AM
raph64
merci
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo