name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
sangotrunks
sangotrunks
articles : 7
visites since opening : 5061
sangotrunks > blog
Après 2 mois d 'attente.
Il est enfin la sorti en janvier livré en mai merci nin-nin-game et amazon.

    posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:25 AM by sangotrunks
    comments (10)
    shanks posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:32 AM
    WTF ?
    lastboss posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:33 AM
    WTF 2
    C’est une teub en pierre dessinée ?
    raph64 posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:34 AM
    WTF 3
    C'est un quiqui asiatique ?
    danceterialg posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:34 AM
    WTF ?
    gantzeur posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:34 AM
    shanks lastboss c'est Gintama Rumble sortie sur PS4 mais j'avoue il faut le savoir
    spawnini posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:36 AM
    ZTD darksly negan voxen escobar aiolia081 iglooo
    shiranui posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:36 AM
    Il est en assist dans le jeu gintama le néo armstrong cyclone jet armstrong canon
    iglooo posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:48 AM
    spawnini il est bien TD dans le cas présent
    spawnini posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:50 AM
    iglooo
    sangotrunks posted the 05/07/2018 at 09:52 AM
    y'a pas de demi-mesure chez ces japonais
