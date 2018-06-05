accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Nintendo Labo : Une des pires notes attribuées à ce jour
Nintendo Switch
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Nintendo Labo :
Le site Link-cable a testé le jeu et lui attribue la note de 5.6/10. Pour l'instant, la pire note a été attribuée par 4Players.de, avec un 5.2/10. Reste à voir si un autre site fera mieux...
Source :
http://www.link-cable.com/review-nintendo-labo-toy-con-02-robot-kit/
posted the 05/06/2018 at 05:58 PM by link49
link49
comments (11)
11
)
bennj
posted
the 05/06/2018 at 06:03 PM
Sérieusement Link49 on s'en tape complètement... Qui en a quelque chose à faire de savoir que la pire note a été attribué par un site que personne ne connait. Mec je te défend dès que je peux car beaucoup te tombent dessus pour rien, mais arrête de perdre ton temps avec ce genre de conneries.
vyse05
posted
the 05/06/2018 at 06:06 PM
Une note en carton ... Ok je sors.
link49
posted
the 05/06/2018 at 06:06 PM
Bennj
Je le fais pour tous les jeux, quelque soit le constructeur et le support...
kakazu
posted
the 05/06/2018 at 06:10 PM
Heureusement que ça bide manquerait plus que vendre du carton avec un concept aussi nul fonctionne.
awamy02
posted
the 05/06/2018 at 06:14 PM
Comme prévu,labo a bider
bliss02
posted
the 05/06/2018 at 06:20 PM
Moi je lui aurais mis 4 et le multi Kit 5
kalas28
posted
the 05/06/2018 at 06:34 PM
mon dieu mais quel article digne d'intérêt
milk
posted
the 05/06/2018 at 06:42 PM
Il manque encore la note atrribué par le stagiaire du journal locale de la ville de Saint Georges les Baillargeaux.
fid
posted
the 05/06/2018 at 06:46 PM
J'ai offert le kit toy con 01 aujourd hui a ma niece et serieux, on s'est régalé (36 ans pour moi ma niece a 11 ans). On a eu l'occasion de faire le petit insect qui rampe et la canne a peche, je trouve ca ingenieux, ludique et surtout vraiment fun a jouer apres ! Je le conseil !
ramses
posted
the 05/06/2018 at 06:47 PM
milk
bennj
bien dit.
bennj
posted
the 05/06/2018 at 06:57 PM
link49
la n'est pas la question. En quoi c'est intéressant ?
