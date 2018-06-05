Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Nintendo Labo : Une des pires notes attribuées à ce jour
Nintendo Switch


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Nintendo Labo :



Le site Link-cable a testé le jeu et lui attribue la note de 5.6/10. Pour l'instant, la pire note a été attribuée par 4Players.de, avec un 5.2/10. Reste à voir si un autre site fera mieux...

Source : http://www.link-cable.com/review-nintendo-labo-toy-con-02-robot-kit/
    bennj posted the 05/06/2018 at 06:03 PM
    Sérieusement Link49 on s'en tape complètement... Qui en a quelque chose à faire de savoir que la pire note a été attribué par un site que personne ne connait. Mec je te défend dès que je peux car beaucoup te tombent dessus pour rien, mais arrête de perdre ton temps avec ce genre de conneries.
    vyse05 posted the 05/06/2018 at 06:06 PM
    Une note en carton ... Ok je sors.
    link49 posted the 05/06/2018 at 06:06 PM
    Bennj Je le fais pour tous les jeux, quelque soit le constructeur et le support...
    kakazu posted the 05/06/2018 at 06:10 PM
    Heureusement que ça bide manquerait plus que vendre du carton avec un concept aussi nul fonctionne.
    awamy02 posted the 05/06/2018 at 06:14 PM
    Comme prévu,labo a bider
    bliss02 posted the 05/06/2018 at 06:20 PM
    Moi je lui aurais mis 4 et le multi Kit 5
    kalas28 posted the 05/06/2018 at 06:34 PM
    mon dieu mais quel article digne d'intérêt
    milk posted the 05/06/2018 at 06:42 PM
    Il manque encore la note atrribué par le stagiaire du journal locale de la ville de Saint Georges les Baillargeaux.
    fid posted the 05/06/2018 at 06:46 PM
    J'ai offert le kit toy con 01 aujourd hui a ma niece et serieux, on s'est régalé (36 ans pour moi ma niece a 11 ans). On a eu l'occasion de faire le petit insect qui rampe et la canne a peche, je trouve ca ingenieux, ludique et surtout vraiment fun a jouer apres ! Je le conseil !
    ramses posted the 05/06/2018 at 06:47 PM
    milk

    bennj bien dit.
    bennj posted the 05/06/2018 at 06:57 PM
    link49 la n'est pas la question. En quoi c'est intéressant ?
