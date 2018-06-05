profile
shincloud
shincloud
ça me fait chier qu'il y aura pas de suite :(
Tales from the Borderlands



    posted the 05/06/2018 at 05:54 PM by shincloud
    comments (14)
    negan posted the 05/06/2018 at 05:56 PM
    J"adore les TG mais lui je le trouve nul
    spawnini posted the 05/06/2018 at 05:59 PM
    Ya un très grand moment dans le jeu ou il se tire tous dessus.
    J'ai bien aimé mais pas le meilleur
    slyder posted the 05/06/2018 at 06:00 PM
    Pareil, le meilleur Telltale pour moi
    negan posted the 05/06/2018 at 06:00 PM
    spawnini Cette scène
    spawnini posted the 05/06/2018 at 06:01 PM
    negan faut que l'on se fasse le 2 et le prequel avant le 3. Grosse attente du troisième épisode de Borderlands
    dinourex posted the 05/06/2018 at 06:02 PM
    Meilleur telltale pour moi aussi, ca fait tellement chier :/
    mistrvl posted the 05/06/2018 at 06:04 PM
    Shincloud Tout comme pour The Wolf among us, une suite finira par être annoncée
    spawnini posted the 05/06/2018 at 06:05 PM
    Meilleur Telltale est The Wolf Among Us pour moi
    kaiden posted the 05/06/2018 at 06:06 PM
    Perso j'ai apprecié mais sans plus celui là , le plus marquand pour moi à titre personnel est WOLF AMONG US et Batman que j'ai aussi beaucoup apprecié ainsi que la premiere saison de TWD
    negan posted the 05/06/2018 at 06:06 PM
    spawnini Des que tu reviens on fixe cela

    Pour moi c'est WD et WOUS les meilleurs
    linkart posted the 05/06/2018 at 06:21 PM
    Tout le monde dit qu'il est génial mais du coup j'ai été bien déçu. Mais il y a de bonnes choses.
    sdkios posted the 05/06/2018 at 06:46 PM
    Meilleur telltale pour moi aussi. L'humour est juste au top dans ce jeu, et le soundtrack deboite. J'ai surkiffé.

    spawnini aux dernieres nouvelles Twau saison 2 a ete annulée non ?
    kira93 posted the 05/06/2018 at 07:03 PM
    A partir du moment ou un jeu comme Shenmue 3 a une suite ,crois moi tout les jeux peuvent avoir des suites
    mistrvl posted the 05/06/2018 at 07:13 PM
    sdkios Non fake news
