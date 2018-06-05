accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
34
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
sephiroth07
,
raph64
,
leonr4
,
milo42
,
nobleswan
,
spawnini
,
gat
,
momotaros
,
neckbreaker71
,
iglooo
,
eldrick
,
musm
,
lordguyver
,
shindo
,
zabuza
,
testament
,
minx
,
link49
,
tuni
,
kurosama
,
tvirus
,
binou87
,
sujetdelta
,
kenpokan
,
niveforever
,
torotoro59
,
siil
,
walterwhite
,
kamikaze1985
,
awamy02
,
uit
,
escobar
,
racsnk
,
magium
negan
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
3
visites since opening :
164303
negan
> blog
Ce jeu ne sent pas le renard !
FOX n FORESTS débarquera le jeudi 17 mai prochain au prix de 19,99 € sur Xbox One et ailleurs
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/06/2018 at 05:14 PM by
negan
comments (
14
)
darksly
posted
the 05/06/2018 at 05:20 PM
C'est ton slip qui sent le renard
adolfalcom
posted
the 05/06/2018 at 05:20 PM
Ce n'est pas une exclus Xbox One, il sera sur Steam aussi :
https://store.steampowered.com/app/603400/FOX_n_FORESTS/
spawnini
posted
the 05/06/2018 at 05:21 PM
TuPuDeLaChatte TPDLC
guiguif
posted
the 05/06/2018 at 05:22 PM
adolfalcom
Partout meme
youtube06
posted
the 05/06/2018 at 05:22 PM
adolfalcom
Bah on sait. Il sort aussi sur Ps4 et Switch ^^ Bref de partout.
adolfalcom
posted
the 05/06/2018 at 05:23 PM
guiguif
Ah ok.
Je ne suis pas fan de la bande son, il y a un coté Capcom CPS1 du pauvre...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uxClDHEPjGI
darksly
posted
the 05/06/2018 at 05:24 PM
Pour être sérieux deux secondes j aime beaucoup son esthétique !
negan
posted
the 05/06/2018 at 05:27 PM
adolfalcom
youtube06
guiguif
A quel moment j'ai dis qu'il était exclu ?
guiguif
posted
the 05/06/2018 at 05:28 PM
negan
Nul part mais quand on fait un article sur la sortie d'un jeu, c'est bien de ne pas donner l'impression qu'il est exclusif en citant qu'une seule plates-formes
negan
posted
the 05/06/2018 at 05:29 PM
guiguif
Ah oui merde
j'ai fait un C/C de Xbox live fr
sussudio
posted
the 05/06/2018 at 05:37 PM
Ça sent pas le renard, plutôt le chenapan
:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFgOtUmcRbU
nyseko
posted
the 05/06/2018 at 05:51 PM
It will be available for download on PC (Windows, Linux, Mac) and consoles (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch)
neoaxle
posted
the 05/06/2018 at 06:07 PM
Sussudio
Pourquoi je savais que tu parlerais de ça avant même cliquer sur ton lien?
dokou
posted
the 05/06/2018 at 07:13 PM
On est en 2018 bordel. On parle de 4K, de HDR, de Dolby Atmos, de puissance de calcul.....merde ca suffit les jeux Snes/MD
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
https://store.steampowered.com/app/603400/FOX_n_FORESTS/
Je ne suis pas fan de la bande son, il y a un coté Capcom CPS1 du pauvre...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uxClDHEPjGI