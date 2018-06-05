profile
Ce jeu ne sent pas le renard !


FOX n FORESTS débarquera le jeudi 17 mai prochain au prix de 19,99 € sur Xbox One et ailleurs

    posted the 05/06/2018 at 05:14 PM by negan
    comments (14)
    darksly posted the 05/06/2018 at 05:20 PM
    C'est ton slip qui sent le renard
    adolfalcom posted the 05/06/2018 at 05:20 PM
    Ce n'est pas une exclus Xbox One, il sera sur Steam aussi :
    https://store.steampowered.com/app/603400/FOX_n_FORESTS/
    spawnini posted the 05/06/2018 at 05:21 PM
    TuPuDeLaChatte TPDLC
    guiguif posted the 05/06/2018 at 05:22 PM
    adolfalcom Partout meme
    youtube06 posted the 05/06/2018 at 05:22 PM
    adolfalcom Bah on sait. Il sort aussi sur Ps4 et Switch ^^ Bref de partout.
    adolfalcom posted the 05/06/2018 at 05:23 PM
    guiguif Ah ok.

    Je ne suis pas fan de la bande son, il y a un coté Capcom CPS1 du pauvre...
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uxClDHEPjGI
    darksly posted the 05/06/2018 at 05:24 PM
    Pour être sérieux deux secondes j aime beaucoup son esthétique !
    negan posted the 05/06/2018 at 05:27 PM
    adolfalcom youtube06 guiguif A quel moment j'ai dis qu'il était exclu ?
    guiguif posted the 05/06/2018 at 05:28 PM
    negan Nul part mais quand on fait un article sur la sortie d'un jeu, c'est bien de ne pas donner l'impression qu'il est exclusif en citant qu'une seule plates-formes
    negan posted the 05/06/2018 at 05:29 PM
    guiguif Ah oui merde j'ai fait un C/C de Xbox live fr
    sussudio posted the 05/06/2018 at 05:37 PM
    Ça sent pas le renard, plutôt le chenapan : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFgOtUmcRbU
    nyseko posted the 05/06/2018 at 05:51 PM
    It will be available for download on PC (Windows, Linux, Mac) and consoles (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch)
    neoaxle posted the 05/06/2018 at 06:07 PM
    Sussudio Pourquoi je savais que tu parlerais de ça avant même cliquer sur ton lien?
    dokou posted the 05/06/2018 at 07:13 PM
    On est en 2018 bordel. On parle de 4K, de HDR, de Dolby Atmos, de puissance de calcul.....merde ca suffit les jeux Snes/MD
