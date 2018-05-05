« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
[Switch] Golf Story / Une possible version physique.

Une exclusivité Nintendo Switch.

Test de Iglooo
Metacritic 78% (pour l'instant)
http://www.metacritic.com/game/switch/golf-story


ESRB
    posted the 05/05/2018 at 04:07 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    kidicarus posted the 05/05/2018 at 04:09 PM
    Toujours en anglais ou le français est arrivé?
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/05/2018 at 04:12 PM
    kidicarus il me semble que ESRB c'est pour les USA, donc surement encore en anglais.
    sonilka posted the 05/05/2018 at 04:20 PM
    kidicarus fin 2017 sur Twitter, des joueurs leur avaient posé la question à propos d'une trad française. Aucun plan de prévu. Et je doute que ca ait changé depuis.
    saram posted the 05/05/2018 at 04:37 PM
    Quand je pense que ceux qui l'ont en demat, vont repasser à la caisse juste pour l'avoir en version boite.
