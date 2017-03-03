profile
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 03/03/2017
other versions : Wii U
leblogdeshacka
[F4F] Un teaser pour une statue Midna
First 4 Figures tease l'annonce d'une figurine pour Midna.
L'ouverture des précos ouvrira le 11 Mai.


Plus d'informations, la semaine prochaine.
    posted the 05/05/2018 at 03:10 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (2)
    masharu posted the 05/05/2018 at 03:20 PM
    Je pense que la finition sera comme celle de Zelda non ?
    sonilka posted the 05/05/2018 at 04:04 PM
    Avec un tarif toujours plus gonflé. L'avantage c'est que les quelques figurines que j'ai acheté pas cher il y a plusieurs années ont pris de la valeur. Si j'étais pas flemmard j'aurais deja tout revendu.
